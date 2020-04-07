The Major Change Walt Disney World And Disneyland Could See When They Reopen

There are six theme park resorts with the Disney name on them around the world and right now all of them are closed. At this point, there is no estimated date for when they might reopen, but beyond that, it's far from clear what will happen when they do. Will people come rushing back to Walt Disney World and Disneyland when the gates reopen, or will people be hesitant to return to crowded places? Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger is well aware that people may need some degree of reassurance that the parks are safe, and the idea of checking people for illness at the gate is on the table.