How Underwater Became More Timely And Relevant After Its Release

I just think it's so primal, especially in today's landscape. There's a lot of politics. There could be tribal warfare. There’s just so many things happening in today's society that create negativity, all this crazy stuff. When I'm telling a story, I really like taking a story and just making it very primal, and I'm a big fan of primal stories as well. Like I love The Revenant and movies like that where it’s just, ‘I have this feeling and nature is trying to stop me.’ So whether it's space or the wilderness or whatever, I love the concept of one’s greatest adversary being the place that they live in, their surroundings. Because then from that, you can go anywhere. I mean, we're kind of going through that right now with this crazy COVID thing, this unknown entity that came at us out of nowhere. It’s just a very primal way to tell stories. And then as a storyteller, it just makes things kind of simple for me to direct the story because I can tell how I would feel about certain choices.