Elsie Hewitt Shares A Pic On A Boat With Pete Davidson – But You’ll Notice It’s Not The Infamous Staten Island Ferry

In case you missed it, model Elsie Hewitt is the current girlfriend of SNL alum and serial dater, Pete Davidson . Like the majority of exes, her experience dating Davidson has been positive thus far. And as summer drums on, all seems well. The 29-year-old posted a snapshot of what the beginning of her season looked like, and it includes her and Bupkis star on a boat. Although it’s not on the infamous Staten Island Ferry he owns with Colin Jost.

Though Davidson and Hewitt were first spotted together back in March, their relationship is blossoming. Since then, they’ve been out and about together, and just last month, he bought matching watches for $31k as a surprise gift so that the lovebirds could match. Her Instagram post with the non-famous watercraft brings similar vibes to the table. Among the 17 slides of summery fun, ranging from fireworks to seasonal treats, the young couple is pictured together on a speed boat–check it out for yourself:

Regarding her caption of “some happi & grateful moments that got me thru a weird chaotic month,” these moments do look like they were quite nice. You can’t go wrong with strawberries, tomatoes, pizza or cake while watching fireworks or out on the water. But, speaking of those pictures, it seems that they were not on only one but two vessels that weren’t the ship they idiotically call the Titanic 2 .

It’s funny to see him on a much smaller craft, but I hope he’s also enjoying these moments with his GF. That being said, it’s humorous to see the pic after keeping tabs on the highs and lows of the infamous buy from the Studio 8H big hitters. And even though Davidson provided us with updates on the ferry purchase earlier this year, all involved have goofed about it or been goofed on about it.

During the SNL 50th Season, Jost’s surprise cameo in the recurring Quinta Brunson bit ragged on the joint endeavor. Not to mention, even the Weekend Update anchor's wife, Scarlett Johansson, has razzed the ferry . Meanwhile, The King of Staten Island has remained more neutral on the large-scale project and seemingly continues to navigate the relatively still waters the ferry sits in.

All of that being said, again, I’m pleased to know that this couple is taking moments away from all their professional ambitions. That especially rings true for the famous boat co-owner, as he has three titles on and coming to the 2025 movie guide : Dog Man, The Pickup and The Home in addition to his work on his boat, Titanic 2. Fingers crossed that someday we’ll get an updated picture of Hewitt and Davidson on his rehabilitated Staten Island Ferry.