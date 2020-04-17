Michael Shannon Tells The Coolest Story About Watching Shape Of Water Win Best Picture From A Dive Bar

The owner of The Ale House took that photo. Bruce, or one of the owners. … Anyway, he took the picture and he said, ‘You have no idea what this is going to do!’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about Bruce? Who’s going to care about that silly picture?’ And here I am. [laughs] But, I was in town, honestly, because the show that I had directed was closing. And I had been gone – because I had been working on Little Drummer Girl and I had missed most of the run and my cast… this play ran through the winter in Chicago, and it was a brutal winter. People were getting sick. People were slipping on ice. I mean, my cast had just gone through Hell to do this show. And it was a very popular show for the theater and I felt like I owed it to them to be there for the closing, which was in the afternoon. It was a matinee. So I went to the last performance, and then we had a reception afterwards and I told everybody how much I appreciated the hard work they had done. And then we had a little after party at The Ale House.

But don't get me wrong. I mean, I'm phenomenally proud of the fact that I'm in The Shape of Water, and I'm phenomenally proud of the fact that I worked with Guillermo and I don't take it lightly. Not one bit. But I'm also very proud of the work I do in Chicago at my little theater company. So I felt like I owed it to my people to be there.