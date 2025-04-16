I Don’t Know Why I Knew, But I Did’: Demi Moore On Realizing Mikey Madison Was Going To Win The Oscar Over Her, And How She Felt When It Happened

The Best Actress race was tight this year.

Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) has a conversation in The Substance, while Anora Mikheeva speaks in Anora
Awards season has since ended, but there are still plenty of notable developments worth buzzing about. Much can especially still be said about the 2025 Oscar winners, of which Anora’s Mikey Madison was one of them. Madison beat out several worthy actresses for the coveted gold statue, including Demi Moore. In the aftermath of Madison’s win, Moore congratulated her fellow actress on the accomplishment. Now, Moore is reflecting on having the epiphany that Madison was going to win and what it was like when that played out.

Demi Moore was up for Best Actress for her performance in The Substance, which was hailed by critics as one of the best films of 2024. Also in the running were Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón and of course, Mikey Madison. Up until the winner was announced, in the general public’s mind, the award could’ve gone to anyone. Moore just revealed to Time, however, that during the Academy Awards, she came to a conclusion that she shared with someone next to her:

I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to Mikey.’ I don’t know why I knew, but I did.

Sometimes a gut feeling can prove to be quite strong, and the Ghost actress was indeed correct in that particular instance. You may be tempted to assume that she became a bit melancholy after coming to that specific realization. However, the feeling that the A-lister goes on to describe is exactly the opposite:

I was so centered and calm. I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold.

Both Mikey Madison and Demi Moore were arguably considered the frontrunners to win the award. Madison’s acclaimed performance in Anora garnered her various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and an Independent Spirit. Just as Madison was heralded for playing stripper Anora Mikheeva, Moore was praised for her turn as aging actress and fitness instructor Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance. Moore won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and more. Ultimately, either one of these superb performers could’ve won the big prize, if you ask me.

After the Oscars, a portion of fans criticized Mike Madison’s win, with many arguing that the A Few Good Man star should’ve won. Opinions varied on that matter but, all in all, the development doesn’t seem to have fazed Moore herself. That was evidenced by the sweet post shared on Instagram shortly after the ceremony, in which she congratulated Madison. Awards season also served as a period of professional and personal empowerment for Moore, given The Substance came along at a time when she considered retiring from acting.

I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t have loved to have seen Demi Moore proudly accept the award for Best Actress on Oscars night. However, I truly appreciate the fact that she not only handled the loss with grace but also had no problem acknowledging the talents of one of her peers. It’s just another reason why Moore remains one of the most esteemed and beloved actresses in Hollywood.

You can stream The Substance now on Mubi, and also check out Anora using a Hulu subscription.

