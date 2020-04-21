Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute To E.T. Cinematographer Who Died Due To COVID-19

From there, the two would collaborate on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which would bring Daviau major recognition. Many of Daviau’s shots in the film are among the most recognizable in cinema and, for his work, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography. The shot of E.T. and Elliot flying in front of the moon as they soared across the sky became particularly popular, so much so that Spielberg made it the logo for Amblin Entertainment.