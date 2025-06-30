Even Steven Spielberg Watched Jaws On Its 50th Anniversary And Had A Three-Word Response

Few films have made as big a splash in cinema history as Jaws, aka one of the best horror movies of all time. The 1975 thriller didn’t just terrify a generation, it changed Hollywood forever, creating the summer blockbuster as we know it. People lined up for hours to see the smash hit on the big screen in the '70s and audiences returned over and over until they got sick of watching the spectacle. It was a phenomenon, and launched young director Steven Spielberg to A-list creative status. This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the film’s release, and people are still in love with Jaws . Even Spielberg himself took a moment to reflect on the movie that catapulted his legendary career.

In a recent interview with Deadline , the filmmaker spoke to the publication about experiencing the movie once again 50 years after his cinematic shark terrorized audiences across the country. He explained that this was a unique feat for him, as he was able to see the film as an audience member, not as a critical director analyzing his own work. As for Spielberg’s review of Jaws? He had a simple response:

I liked it!

It speaks to his prowess as a director that he could look back at one of his earliest works and still have an appreciation for the work, and actually enjoy his own creations. The director’s filmography is vast, but Jaws remains an incredibly bright spot. The fear created without the shark being at the forefront of the screen is impressive, and makes the movie still terrifying even on the rewatch when you know what’s coming. Some filmmakers look back at their initial works and cringe, but Spielberg is able to celebrate his first achievements, and even enjoy them as a member or their own audience.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Jaws franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Spielberg also explained that watching Jaws back was a big hurdle for him to overcome, as he was watching it because he wanted to see if he could get through it without the bad memories of making the movie flooding back. Spielberg had a famously difficult time making Jaws . The director insisted on filming in the ocean, which led to the mechanical shark breaking , the rough seas ruining shots, and the erosion of equipment. They also were continuously writing new script pages while filming, and went very much over budget. Luckily, they made their money back and a profit for the studio, but Spielberg has been open about the PTSD Jaws caused him for years following production.

(Image credit: Universal)

It’s hard to believe that it's been over 50 years since Spielberg set sail to make his cinematic classic, and changed how we watch movies. It’s blockbuster season, and this year’s big screen spectacles like Superman, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and of course, Jurassic World: Rebirth owe everything to the legendary director, and the shark epic that terrified viewers in the summer of 1975. Even after such a wayward production, it’s amazing that Spielberg can still look back at Jaws with fondness, and love it as much as we still do.

You can revisit Jaws for yourself by streaming the film now with a Peacock subscription . For more information about summer blockbusters heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .