‘Jurassic Park Is A Stealth Horror Movie.' Ryan Coogler Is Obsessed With Steven Spielberg. How It Made Him Want To Play In The Horror Sandbox
Clever guy.
Sinners is the relatively rare springtime horror movie that critics can’t stop raving about, no doubt due it being written and directed by the Oscar-nominated talent Ryan Coogler, who reteamed with star Michael B. Jordan for the fifth time here. Despite his past films focusing on racial tension, boxing legacies, and Black superheroes, Coogler explained why it was a natural career move for him to jump into the horror sandbox, and how Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was an influence.
Though moviegoing audiences might not necessarily slot Jurassic Park right alongside 1993’s more straightforward scary movies like Leprechaun or Night Terrors, Ryan Coogler does indeed hold the Michael Crichton adaptation high as an inspiration, but definitely isn’t ignoring the Jaws filmmaker’s other contributions. Speaking with Deadline about the myriad ideas that smashed together and crystalized into Sinners, he said:
Rewatching Jurassic Park all these years later is a reminder of just how sensory-heavy and harrowing many of the movie’s scenes were, despite coming across more as action set pieces given their scope and scale. After all, what is a T-Rex if not the largest and loudest slasher movie villain of all time?
Coogler continued, speaking to how the legitimate thrills and chills quickly turned Jurassic Park into a brand well beyond theater multiplexes:
It's no coincidence that Universal, the same studio that built a two-tiered franchise out of Jurassic Park, also developed the blockbuster into a theme park ride, arcade games, VR experiences and more. Or that it's the studio with the biggest investment in themed horror experiences, from the annual Halloween Horror Nights season to the impending arrival of Las Vegas' standalone park Universal Horror Unleashed. Hopefully we'll get to see Sinners represented through one or both of those attractions this year or next.
- Sinners Has An Amazing Michael B Jordan Performance, But He's Not The One I Left The Movie Thinking About
- I Totally Get Michael B Jordan's 'Venting' About Fake Blood In Sinners, But I'm Loving This Story About How The Team Actually Met About It
- I Expected Sinners' 4DX Version To Impress Me With One Michael B. Jordan Scene, But I Got So Much More
As far as other horror influences go, Ryan Coogler points to other classics from the 1970s, both in terms of films and the directors themselves. He addressed that both of his parents favored John Carpenter movies, but were on different sides of the aisle, His dad preferred the brutal realism of Halloween and Assault on Precinct 13, while his mom was more in touch with the mysterious cosmic horror of The Thing.
Coogler also named one of my very favorites, and easily one of the best horror movies of all time, despite not getting namechecked as often as others, Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie's grief-laden shocker Don't Look Now. In his words:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For a quick rundown of some other horror movies that Coogler named, both modern and classic, we have: The Faculty, From Dusk Till Dawn, Green Room, Rosemary's Baby and The Silence of the Lambs. Not a bad option in the bunch.
Horror fans should show up to watch Sinners in droves to prove there's money to be made in smart, quality horror, and it's currently in theaters everywhere.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Recently Rewatched Babe, And I Have A Hot Take About Its Animal Characters
Wedding Banquet Review: Lily Gladstone And Kelly Marie Tran’s Queer Rom-Com Hits A Rare Sweet Spot Of Being Hilarious And Heartfelt