I Just Found Out Steven Spielberg Used To Hide Out On The Jaws Set Of The Universal Studios Tour, And The Story Is Heartbreaking
Did you see Steven Spielberg on the Universal Studios Tour?
When a movie becomes a massive box office blockbuster, it’s usually only a matter of time before it ends up in a theme park. This was just as true in the early days as it is now, as Jaws, a movie seen by many as the first summer blockbuster, has had a home at Universal Studios Hollywood for decades as part of the iconic Backlot Tour.
When the small version of Amity Island was built for the tour, it originally included the actual boat, the Orca, that was used in the famously troubled production. In the new documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (available next month with a Hulu or Disney+ subscription) Steven Spielberg revealed that he used to enter the boat just to sit and remember the difficult production, and sometimes he would cry. Spielberg said…
The story of the filming of Jaws is one of the most famous in Hollywood history. The production on Martha’s Vineyard took a great deal longer and cost a great deal more than was ever intended. Spielberg revealed elsewhere in the documentary that he had a panic attack during production and had nightmares for years afterward as a result.
The accomplished director says he “had nothing to cry about.” The movie was the biggest hit in the history of film, clearly all the hard work was worth it. Still, the experience clearly took a toll on him. He simply wasn’t able to move on from it. It seems that spending time back on board the Orca helped a great deal. Speilberg continued…
It’s unclear just how long Steven Spielberg visited the Orca. I now have to wonder if he might have been sitting on the ship the first time I ever rode the Studio Tour. It’s heartbreaking to think that he might have been there, struggling with the emotional weight of the film that would ultimately start him on the path as one of the most successful directors of all time.
Eventually, the Orca on the Studio Tour deteriorated to the point that it needed to be removed. A replica now sits in its place. On my next trip through the Studio tour i'll be looking at that replica and thinking about the original boat. It turns out it held even more history than we knew.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
