New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (July 7 -13)

The Fourth of July weekend is in the rear view mirror, and depending on just how much fun you had, the idea of crashing in front of the television and not doing much of anything for a few days may sound like an exceedingly good idea.

Luckily, there’s plenty to keep you entertained if that’s your plan, from new Netflix releases like the incredibly popular Trainwreck documentary series to the newest season of Apple TV+'s Foundation series. Michael C. Hall’s Dexter makes his return to television, and Disney+ brings its latest entry in its insanely popular Zombies musical franchise. So let's take a closer look at all the awesomeness on the way.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Trainwreck: The Real Project X July 8 Netflix

The Trainwreck series of documentaries have focused on some of the most infamous events in recent history, from the disgusting “poop cruise” to the ridiculous storming of Area 51. The newest entry of the best current reason to have a Netflix subscription takes a look at a teen party gone terribly wrong with The Real Project X, referencing the 2012 found-footage movie that was reportedly inspired by the actual events.

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance)

Foundation, Season 3 - July 11 (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ is home to some fantastic sci-fi television, but at the top of the pile, at least when it comes to production value, is Foundation, the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s groundbreaking novels. Season 3 debuts this week.

(Image credit: Paramount / Showtime)

Dexter: Resurrection - July 11 (Paramount+)

Dexter was an incredibly popular series, but one that fans thought had run its course with the death of the title character. A prequel series, Dexter New Blood, was then given the green light, which gave fans a little of what they’d been missing, only to drop a hammer by revealing Dexter lives. Dexter: Resurrection picks things up from there.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story - July 11 (Disney+, Hulu)

Jaws is often called the first summer blockbuster. It’s a movie that changed everything, and 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of this iconic piece of cinema. Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story takes a fresh look at the movie’s troubled production, including both archival and new interviews with director Steven Spielberg and others involved in this iconic film.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Better Man - July 11 (Prime Video)

Based on box office response, you probably didn’t see Better Man, the movie about the life of pop star Robbie Williams, and iif you’re American, you might not even be that familiar with him, but this bizarre biopic, that reimagines its subject as an anthropomorphic CGI chimp, is exceptionally creative and worth checking out.

(Image credit: Disney)

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires - July 11 (Disney+)

Ok, maybe the newest entry in Disney’s Zombies musical franchise isn’t for you, but considering just how wildly popular these movies are, it’s a safe bet you know somebody with a Disney+ subscription who will be excited that Zombies 4 is here. Plus, this one adds vampires, so now you're definitely hooked.

July isn’t half over, and the best may still be yet to come. Disney+ is dropping a bunch of cool theme park content to celebrate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary and a new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on the way.