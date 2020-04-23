The LEGO Movie Franchise Has Made A Big Behind-The-Scenes Change

With LEGO and Universal now working together, it’s unclear what this means for the two LEGO movies that were still in development at Warner Bros: The Billion Brick Race and The LEGO Batman Movie 2. Given that Batman, just like everything else from DC Comics, is strictly a Warner Bros property, that could mean the sequel won’t be able to move forward unless a special arrangement is made. With The Billion Brick Race, if it consists primarily of original LEGO characters, one would think there’s a good chance of that project still happening.