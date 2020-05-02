Wow, Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s Christopher Lloyd Has A ‘Cruel’ Favorite Scene From The Film

One of the wackiest Disney movies to ever hit the big screen has to be 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. The live-action/animation hybrid from Robert Zemeckis merged the world of Disney cartoons with racy film noir. For those of us who were exposed to the film as kids, the memory of the film is almost like some kind of fever dream that we’re not sure actually existed. But it totally does, and Christopher Lloyd is here to remind us of a particularly cruel scene.