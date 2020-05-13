How Walt Disney World And Other Theme Parks Are Planning To Reopen

Based on the fact that the reservation shift was one month, but nothing more than that, it's safe to assume that at the very least Disney is hoping the park is back up and running, likely at limited capacity, by then. California clamped down pretty hard when the stay-at-home order was first lifted, but the first phase of reopenings, among less at-risk businesses, has already begun. And while places like Disneyland will likely be among the last to reopen, the info we have would indicate that it will happen in the next couple of months.