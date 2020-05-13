Why Capone's Director Was Anxious About The Tom Hardy Movie For A Time

I was asked by the studio if it was okay if they brought on another editor. Somebody that I would trust or somebody that I had respect for that could lend a fresh set of eyes. To see if there’s possibly a more commercial version of this film. And my initial reaction for about maybe 5 minutes was just utter anxiety. Because it brought up all these old memories. But then I very quickly reminded myself that this isn’t the same situation that I once found myself in. This is a group of people who have only shown me love and support for at that point three and a half years, had been so wonderful and gracious through the process. If anything, I felt even though deep down in my heart, I knew as an editor that there’s really no way edit his movie to make it more commercial in any way.