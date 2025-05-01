Tom Hardy Reveals The Blunt Reason He Wasn’t Granted An Audition For Pride And Prejudice, And I Can’t Believe This Happened

Normally, when it comes to a case of “what if” at the movies, it’s usually involving actors that auditions for a role, but didn’t get it. However, with the 2025 movie schedule including the 20th anniversary of Pride and Prejudice, an old story saw new life breathed into it. And in the case of Tom Hardy’s near miss with the role of Mr. Darcy, it’s not a case of “what if,” but more “WTF?”

Sitting down for an interview with VT that saw the Havoc star sitting down with some retired police dogs, Hardy is clearly in his element. And sharing the same sort of honesty we've seen in the best Tom Hardy movie performances, the man set the record straight thusly:

I didn't actually get an audition. I was told categorically by a lovely producer that all women have an image or vision of what Mr Darcy looks like and I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it. That’s showbiz.

Wait, we’re talking about the Tom Hardy here, right? As in, the man who would eventually score a win on the “literary fan bingo card” through the 2008 adaptation of Wuthering Heights?

Look, I know Emily Bronte and Jane Austen aren’t exactly twins when it comes to their writing. Not to mention opinions on Pride and Prejudice are subject to change, like they are with any other picture. But surely a man who handles a gothic classic like this could have easily fit the bill:

At this point I do need to scale my reaction back a bit, as director Joe Wright’s final choice of Succession alum Matthew MacFayden as Mr. Darcy is iconic for a reason. I mean, the man now has a hoodie that depicts Pride and Prejudice’s iconic hand flex; on top of being a performer that’s able to handle Austen and the MCU with an equal level of aplomb.

However, doesn’t that also strengthen the case for Tom Hardy’s casting? If the jump from Mr. Darcy to Deadpool & Wolverine’s Mr. Paradox isn’t too jarring, then going from Heathcliff to Venom and Eddie Brock isn’t a bridge too far, is it?

I guess history shook out the way that it did on purpose. Especially because if it wasn’t for Hardy’s rejection, then we might not have this interview with Mr. Hardy loving on retired police dogs. And I wouldn’t want to disappoint either the animal-inclined actor, or the babies he’s seen with below:

Tom Hardy Meets Retired Police Dogs ❤️ Tom Hardy HAVOC Interview! - YouTube Watch On

Pride and Prejudice fans, help me understand this. Is Tom Hardy not worthy of a role akin to Mr. Darcy, or the Regency-era heartthrob of your choice? With this entry in the canon of best Keira Knightley movies currently in theatrical re-release, as well as its streaming home on Netflix, there’s no shortage of opportunities to either prove me right or wrong on this subject.

And while you’re using your Netflix subscription, don’t forget to check out Hardy’s latest film Havoc. Just keep in mind that this Gareth Evans' rollercoaster is an action/adventure that is definitely not based on a Jane Austen text.