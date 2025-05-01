Tom Hardy Reveals The Blunt Reason He Wasn’t Granted An Audition For Pride And Prejudice, And I Can’t Believe This Happened

News
By published

Is it better to stick with the Darcy you know?

Tom Hardy in Havoc
(Image credit: Netflix)

Normally, when it comes to a case of “what if” at the movies, it’s usually involving actors that auditions for a role, but didn’t get it. However, with the 2025 movie schedule including the 20th anniversary of Pride and Prejudice, an old story saw new life breathed into it. And in the case of Tom Hardy’s near miss with the role of Mr. Darcy, it’s not a case of “what if,” but more “WTF?”

Sitting down for an interview with VT that saw the Havoc star sitting down with some retired police dogs, Hardy is clearly in his element. And sharing the same sort of honesty we've seen in the best Tom Hardy movie performances, the man set the record straight thusly:

I didn't actually get an audition. I was told categorically by a lovely producer that all women have an image or vision of what Mr Darcy looks like and I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it. That’s showbiz.

Wait, we’re talking about the Tom Hardy here, right? As in, the man who would eventually score a win on the “literary fan bingo card” through the 2008 adaptation of Wuthering Heights?

Look, I know Emily Bronte and Jane Austen aren’t exactly twins when it comes to their writing. Not to mention opinions on Pride and Prejudice are subject to change, like they are with any other picture. But surely a man who handles a gothic classic like this could have easily fit the bill:

At this point I do need to scale my reaction back a bit, as director Joe Wright’s final choice of Succession alum Matthew MacFayden as Mr. Darcy is iconic for a reason. I mean, the man now has a hoodie that depicts Pride and Prejudice’s iconic hand flex; on top of being a performer that’s able to handle Austen and the MCU with an equal level of aplomb.

However, doesn’t that also strengthen the case for Tom Hardy’s casting? If the jump from Mr. Darcy to Deadpool & Wolverine’s Mr. Paradox isn’t too jarring, then going from Heathcliff to Venom and Eddie Brock isn’t a bridge too far, is it?

I guess history shook out the way that it did on purpose. Especially because if it wasn’t for Hardy’s rejection, then we might not have this interview with Mr. Hardy loving on retired police dogs. And I wouldn’t want to disappoint either the animal-inclined actor, or the babies he’s seen with below:

Tom Hardy Meets Retired Police Dogs ❤️ Tom Hardy HAVOC Interview! - YouTube Tom Hardy Meets Retired Police Dogs ❤️ Tom Hardy HAVOC Interview! - YouTube
Watch On

Pride and Prejudice fans, help me understand this. Is Tom Hardy not worthy of a role akin to Mr. Darcy, or the Regency-era heartthrob of your choice? With this entry in the canon of best Keira Knightley movies currently in theatrical re-release, as well as its streaming home on Netflix, there’s no shortage of opportunities to either prove me right or wrong on this subject.

And while you’re using your Netflix subscription, don’t forget to check out Hardy’s latest film Havoc. Just keep in mind that this Gareth Evans' rollercoaster is an action/adventure that is definitely not based on a Jane Austen text.

TOPICS
Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Ben Affleck Was Surprisingly Funny In The Accountant 2, And I Want More

‘This Did Not Age Very Well’: Freakier Friday’s Manny Jacinto Shared His Concerns About ‘Problematic’ Asian Representation After The Original

That Time Bella Ramsey Thought They Were Being Terrorized On The Street By A Fan And It Was Just Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington
See more latest
Most Popular
Bella Ramsey and Kit Harrington in Game of Thrones.
That Time Bella Ramsey Thought They Were Being Terrorized On The Street By A Fan And It Was Just Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington
Meghan Markle on Netflix&#039;s With Love, Meghan.
Meghan Markle Is Still Using Her Royal Title. One Reason Her Feelings Toward The Royal Family And Her Actions May Seem Contradictory
Megan Fox stars in Subservience, while Machine Gun Kelly stars in Good Mourning.
'A Full Vibe': Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video With Teen Daughter Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl With Megan Fox, And The Comments Are Sweet
Force Ghost Anakin, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi smiling at Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
After Revenge Of The Sith’s Big Box Office Return, Watch What Hayden Christensen Told Me When I Asked Him About Force Ghost Obi-Wan Kenobi And Anakin
Barbie smiling while wearing a cowgirl hat in Barbie.
That Time Margot Robbie Started And Ended Her Literal 24-Hour Birthday Party With A Glass Of Breakfast Champagne
Will smiling at Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
‘He Hated This’: Will Smith Apparently Developed Bad Acting Habits While Working On Fresh Prince, And An Ex Showrunner Reveals What He Did To Handle That
Donna D&#039;Errico in red swimsuit in interview on Inside Edition
Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’
Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane
‘Sometimes I Ask Myself If I Should Still Be In The Game’: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Making The Move From Hollywood To Utah
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files Season 11
After The X-Files' Gillian Anderson Discussed Ryan Coogler's Reboot, I Have Mixed Feelings About Seeing Her As Scully Again
Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2
Sounds Like Scarlet Witch’s Fate After Doctor Strange 2 Has Finally Been Clarified, And I Wonder What This Means For The Next Avengers Movies