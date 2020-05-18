A Mad Max: Fury Road Character Was Nearly Cut After Testing Badly With Audiences

Fortunately for the Mad Max: Fury Road team, George Miller convinced the studio bigwigs that it was “too early” to even begin thinking of cutting out The Doof Warrior. That temporary stay of execution eventually transitioned into a permanent one, as Miller also mentioned during his interview with New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan that once composer Junkie XL’s score was thrown into Fury Road, then the mood towards Doof Warrior changed, as his tunes no longer sounded generic. This resulted in Doof Warrior becoming “one of the most popular characters in the film,” as Miller put it.