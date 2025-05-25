‘Uh, Medic?’ The Final Destination Death Scene That Resulted In A Stunt Actor Receiving 47 Stitches

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth entry in the beloved horror franchise, has officially joined the 2025 movie release schedule, and it’s already striking a chord with fans and critics. Still, the franchise's OG flick remains one of the most i mpactful horror films of the 2000s, not just for its outrageous on-screen deaths, but for the extreme lengths the crew went to pull them off. A producer just broke down all 503 franchise deaths and, apparently, a particularly wild situation didn’t even happen on camera and involved a stunt actor needing 47 stitches!

The story was shared in EW's YouTube feature, Every Final Destination Death, Explained by the Producer. According to producer Craig Perry, the moment in question came during a reshoot of the infamous bus scene from 2000's Final Destination. You know, the one where a character is abruptly obliterated mid-sentence. According to him, the shot required a bit of practical effects trickery that didn’t go quite as planned. He recounted:

The reshoots for FD1, when the bus hits the thing that swings up and hits the sign – it was like a ‘Do not park’ sign that had been a metal band affixed. And that got knocked off, [careened] off the building and hit the stunt guy. He had 47 stitches, literally, and his skin flapped over his face. the shot’s in the movie, but he stood up and he goes, 'Uh, medic?'

Perry recalls that the injury was gruesome, with the man’s skin hanging off his face. And yet, the stuntman’s response was the kind of stoic calm you only get from people who fall for a living. The mastermind behind all the Final Destination movies continued:

But he wound up coming back to set later that night. His head was shaved, and he had staples in there. He’s like, 'Can I see the shot? I’m like, 'You, sir, are a rare breed. Yes, you can. Enjoy.

Honestly, that feels right for such a wild series and one of the best horror franchises of all time. It’s a glimpse behind the curtain at the very real risks that come with stunt work and practical effects. While today’s sets are far more tightly regulated, with digital VFX often being utilized to great effect, a moments like the one described above can remind us how much blood, sweat and occasionally flapping skin goes into creating those unforgettable horror moments.

Now, with Final Destination: Bloodlines officially in theaters and breaking franchise records, stories like this hit even harder. The sixth installment’s domestic $51 million opening weekend marked a series best, seemingly indicating that audiences are still hungry for the franchise’s signature blend of elaborate, R-rated death sequences.

The success of Bloodlines, produced by Perry alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, signals more to come. Perry hinted to Deadline that future entries could explore new timelines and expand Death’s reach across generations.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Grab Max to check out Final Destination! Pay $9.99 a month for the With Ads tier, or save 20% by prepaying for a whole year.

Despite a 16-year gap between installments, Bloodlines’ end-credits tease and strong turnout from younger viewers reinforce the notion that Final Destination isn’t slowing down. If this franchise has taught us anything, it's that behind every shocking death scene is someone tough enough to take the hit for our entertainment.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Destination: Bloodlines is in theaters right now! Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. While at it, check out our upcoming horror movies schedule to see what other terrifying films are coming to theaters soon. Also, to watch that bus scene in its finished form, check out the franchise's initial 2000 installment by streaming it with a Max subscription.