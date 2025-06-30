Final Destination: Bloodlines Director Reveals Alternate (Bleak) Ending, And I'm So Glad They Went Another Route
Spoilers!
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Final Destination: Bloodlines. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
Like all of the other chapters in the franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines doesn't have a happy ending; it ends in blood and carnage. For a brief time, it seems like protagonists Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) and her brother Charlie (Teo Briones) have survived the complex machinations of death... but then a train gets derailed in their neighborhood and they end up getting crushed. It's a horrific conclusion, but what's important is that it's a fun one – and that wasn't always the case when different drafts of the script were in development.
The critically-acclaimed Final Destination: Bloodlines is still playing in theaters around the country, but directors Zach Lipovski and Adam Stein spoke with ScreenRant as their film prepares to make its full shift to the home video market, and they explained that an early version of the movie had a very bleak ending that was considered before getting altered. Said Setein,
In a franchise where the audience is meant to both chuckle and scream when characters meet grim fates, a "depressing feeling" is not the note that a Final Destination should end on. The new movie does a lot of cool things to change up the formula of the canon, but it's definitely for the best that this idea wasn't further pursued.
The idea, according to Adam Stein, was that Stefani would see her life become similar to her grandmother's (who lived a life of solitude and safety in order to best protect her family), and it just didn't feel right. He continued,
Zach Lipovski and Adam Stein in collaboration with screenwriters Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor knew that they had to find something else for the finale of Final Destination: Bloodlines, and they had a very clear idea of what they were looking for in terms of tone:
The end of Final Destination: Bloodlines is a successful conclusion to that whole process. Stefani briefly thinks that she is safe because she drowned a la A. J. Cook's Kimberly Corman in Final Destination 2, but because she was never clinically dead, Death still sees her as fair game.
Final Destination: Bloodlines is among my favorite big screen experiences of 2025 thus far, and I'm stoked to revisit the horror sequel as it makes its way fully into the home video market. The movie is currently available for digital purchase and rental from all major online outlets, and if you're a physical media fan, you can pre-order the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and or DVD prior to its release on July 22.
