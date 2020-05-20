Release The Snyder Cut! Zack Snyder’s Justice League Going To HBO Max

Leave a Comment
The Snyder Cut is going to be released.
No, I honestly can’t believe I’m able to type those words. But Zack Snyder today announced that his version of Justice League will land on HBO Max in 2021.
And a fanbase of passionate, dedicated, exhausted Snyder fans exhale, and bask in the glory of an accomplished mission.
The history of the Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been rocky. I’m actually writing a book on the subject (for more details, please follow @RTSCBook on Twitter). And many likely believed we’d never get to this finish line, where Snyder’s cut of a butchered Justice League finally got to see the light of day. Need a quick recap?
Zack Snyder left Justice League in May 2017 after his daughter, Autumn, passed away. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, though Whedon tried to make the tone of Justice League different, and the results were disastrous. There was evidence of Snyder having a much longer version of his film, but no one knew how finished it was, or if it’d ever see the light of day.
Today, following a screening of his 2013 masterpiece Man of Steel on his preferred social media tool, Vero, Snyder unveiled his plans. And shortly after that announcement, HBO Max took to social media to confirm this long awaited moment was on its way.
Boy, does this explain how the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League wasn’t listed as one of HBO Max’s incoming titles to be unveiled in the first phases of the platform’s launch. Not to mention, those teases that Zack Snyder had #PausedNotStopped work on his supposed masterpiece were absolutely correct!
As for how HBO Max will release Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there’s two potential methods that have been put onto the table. One is that the film could remain a movie, and be dropped as one four-hour event. But the other possibility is an episodic unveiling, which would stretch out the magic into a longer deployment.
Those details came from a piece run by THR, who also divulged further details as to what’s currently going with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Apparently, Snyder and his wife/collaborator Deborah are now reassembling their original vision of Justice League; and the cost for this new project is apparently around $20 - $30 million in additional costs. Which means the claims that the “Snyder Cut” had already been screened for execs may have been exaggerated, if not outright false.
Everything from rescoring the film musically, to actors re-recording their dialogue for the film is in the cards for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Which means that Junkie XL’s claims to have done a “Snyder Cut” score for Justice League must help out immensely, as one of those concerns would already be addressed.
No matter where you stand on this project, it’s unavoidable that work is currently underway to bring Zack Snyder’s Justice League to life, once and for all. There’s no turning back from this point, and all of the fans that clamored for “The Snyder Cut” have undoubtedly been instrumental in turning this urban legend into a coming attraction. This is a day that movie history will long remember, and oh how sweet it is.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime, someone should check in on Jason Momoa, to make sure he hasn’t broken to many household items in celebration.