Release The Snyder Cut! Zack Snyder’s Justice League Going To HBO Max

Those details came from a piece run by THR, who also divulged further details as to what’s currently going with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Apparently, Snyder and his wife/collaborator Deborah are now reassembling their original vision of Justice League; and the cost for this new project is apparently around $20 - $30 million in additional costs. Which means the claims that the “Snyder Cut” had already been screened for execs may have been exaggerated, if not outright false.