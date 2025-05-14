HBO Realizes It Screwed The Pooch Over Max's Name Changes, And Is Making Fun Of Itself With Hilarious John Cena Video And Other Posts

Dear readers, it’s officially “upfront season.” That’s when networks and streamers that are currently enjoying the spoils of the 2025 TV schedule look ahead to the future. For the folks at Warner Bros. Discovery, this comes with a pretty big decision, and it’s one that even their marketing department is roasting them on.

Max subscription holders, you’re gonna laugh when I tell you this: HBO Max is the new-old name for this streaming destination. The announcement was made through the official channels, and the suits in charge surely knew that this would be something people would talk about. As you’ll see in this first post, their approach is to both inform the public and make fun of themselves, with John Cena delivering the news in his Peacemaker uniform:

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

If that’s not a good way to remind everyone that Peacemaker Season 2 is on its way , I don’t know what is. And in the interest of further brand synergy, that DC hero isn’t the only one getting in on this action. I present our next exhibit: Superman in “Crisis of Infinite Branding”:

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

Oh, HBO Go Supes… I remember you most of all. Seriously, this has been a quite a ride since 2023’s first Max rebranding announcement , and just as we’ve all kind of settled in with that new black and white logo on our streaming devices - BAM! The game has changed again, much as it does when a new pope is elected - which leads us to the next message:

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

All I’m saying is if HBO Max really wanted to play that card, they should have gotten Jude Law to reprise his character from The New Pope to announce the news. Then again, wouldn’t that news sound better coming from The White Lotus Season 3 cast members Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan?

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

Fun fact: Carrie Coon’s joke about HBO giving her work is no joke, as you can see her on platform in The Leftovers, The White Lotus Season 3, and of course The Gilded Age. That last title will finally debut its third season on June 22, which is a lot closer than Euphoria Season 3’s potential 2026 premiere . But that doesn’t mean we’re totally devoid of teen drama, as you’ll see below:

A post shared by HBO (@hbo) A photo posted by on

What better way to promote your name change than to pepper it with memes that tie in current shows, future Warner Bros. movies that’ll debut on the platform, and highly visible third seasons?

Well played, HBO Max. You’ve definitely earned this final post, whereThe Pitt heartthrob/executive producer Noah Wyle lays out the history of this brand’s name game:

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

It takes a lot of guts to admit that changing HBO Max’s name to Max in the first place was a mistake. And now that this pleasing walking back has taken place, who knows what could be next?