‘He’s Beautiful’: James Gunn Gushes About Superman In BTS Video As We Get Clearer Looks At The Other Heroes

The DC Universe may have officially began in December with the animated series Creature Commandos, but a lot of people’s entry point into this new franchise will be through James Gunn’s Superman. Not only is the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker putting his own stamp on DC Comics’ Man of Steel like so many before him, this upcoming DC movie will also feature various other superheroes working alongside David Corenswet’s Clark Kent. Now we have yet another look at Superman through a behind-the-scenes video, and it has Gunn gushing about the title character and clearer looks at some of these supporting heroes.

Today, April 18, is Superman Day, in honor of the character’s first appearance in Action Comics #1 being released on April 18, 1938. So obviously DC Studios was going to release something to commemorate this entry on the 2025 movies schedule. Take a look at what this new video has to showcase:

Following his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, not only was James Gunn tapped to co-run DC Studios with producer Peter Safran, he took it upon himself to direct the next Superman movie after discussing his pitch with Safran. As Gunn mentioned in the video, he’s been trying to “crack” his Superman idea for years, and once he found his in for this “noble” and “beautiful” character, it was full steam ahead. Superman’s release follows 12 years after the release of the last solo Superman movie, Man of Steel.

This look into Superman’s principal photography also includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi praising James Gunn’s vision and sharing their excitement for the movie’s release. But what really caught my eye in this video was the close looks at Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho. The latter is especially notable because while we got a look at Metamorpho’s face in the first Superman trailer, now we have this full presentation of the character being brought to life in live-action for the first time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hawkgirl and Metamorpho will fight alongside Fillion’s Guy Gardner and Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific in a team, and events will unfold that also leads to the team joining forces with Superman. We also have Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. (whom we’ve already met in Creature Commandos), Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce’s Perry White, good boy Krypto and many other prominent DC characters set to show up in the summer blockbuster. This behind-the-scenes video follows a few weeks after the release of the extended Superman look that was first shown at CinemaCon.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. Break out your Max subscription if you’d like to stream the superhero’s past film and TV appearances before his DC Universe debut.