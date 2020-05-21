Will Justice League’s Snyder Cut Include More Deathstroke? Here’s What Joe Manganiello Said

Leave a Comment
After years of fan campaigning, it's really happening. The mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League was recently announced to be arriving on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's original vision for the DC blockbuster will finally be realized, after he departed the film's set for a family tragedy and Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project. But could that mean more material from Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke?
Joe Manganiello appeared very briefly in Justice League's post-credits scene as the villainous Deathstoke. The sequence was meant to set up the blockbuster's sequel, although its poor box office performance put those plans on hold. Manganiello took to social media following the announcement about The Snyder Cut, and teased that we'll be seeing more of Deathstroke in this alternate version. Check it out below.
Now this is exciting. It looks like Deathstroke's appearance in Justice League's post-credits scene could have included even more of Joe Manganiello's villainous character. Luckily, we'll finally be able to see that version once the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2021.
Joe Manganiello posted on his personal Instagram once The Snyder Cut became official, although it's unclear if he knew about the news before it was announced. Regardless, Justice League's upcoming re-release will show what Zack Snyder originally had in store for Deathstroke and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. Because that sequence was just one of many Justice League moments which was changed for the theatrical version by Warner Bros. and The Avengers director Joss Whedon.
Considering how quick Justice League's post-credits scene ended up being, there's no telling what the Snyder Cut will change about Deathstroke and Lex Luthor's interaction. Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world building with Justice League, setting up multiple spinoffs and solo flicks for the DCEU's future in the process. But the movie was edited down, with reshoots helping to bring another vision to theaters. And when Justice League was a box office and critical disappointment, Warner Bros. changed its plan for the shared universe. Plus, Ben Affleck hung up the cowl and cape for good.
As a reminder, you can check out Justice League's post-credits scene below complete with Joe Manganiello.
This scene might not have included Zack Snyder's original vision for the post-credits scene, it was still an exciting one in theaters. Justice League was presumably going to be getting a sequel, with the team of heroes going toe to toe with a group of supervillains. I have to wonder which characters might have joined Deathstroke and Luthor in Snyder's original five-movie plan for The League. Could Cheetah have been on the list?
It's currently unclear exactly when in 2021 the Snyder Cut of Justice League will arrive on HBO Max. The movie needs to be completed with editing, visual effects, and possibly some new footage. The streaming service has given Zack Snyder $20-30 million to complete his cut of the movie, which will be released exclusively for HBO Max subscribers.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things #SnyderCut as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.