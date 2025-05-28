Peacemaker Is Meeting Guy Gardner In Season 2 Of John Cena’s DC Show, And Nathan Fillion Explained Why It Will Be A ‘Powder Keg’ When They’re Together

After watching the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer last week, I immediately found myself asking what’s happened to Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller since she’s no longer in charge of A.R.G.U.S. I’d be lying, however, if I said I wasn’t surprised to learn from the preview that Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord are appearing in this upcoming DC TV show following their debut in James Gunn’s Superman. But as Fillion recently discussed, it’s going to be a “powder keg” when Guy and John Cena’s Christopher Smith crossed paths.

Fillion briefly discussed his second turn as Earth’s bowl-cut Green Lantern while speaking with TVLine, confirming these two characters will definitely not be fans of one another when Peacemaker Season 2 starts airing on the 2025 TV schedule. As he put it:

Yeah, it’s clear from their relationship that the two of them do not get along. Not a fan of each other. I wouldn’t call them both A-listers by any means, but I think they both consider themselves maybe in their hearts they should be A-listers. I think they have a lot to prove. I think they’ve got chips on their shoulders. And I think it’s just a powder keg when they get together.

As seen in the trailer, Peacemaker meets Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Maxwell Lord when he’s trying out for the superhero team Lord has put together that also includes Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. Unfortunately for Mr. Smith, a faulty microphone results in him hearing the trio be unimpressed with his qualifications and other things not intended for his ears. Guy is seen laughing at the awkwardness the technical difficulty caused, and he’s clearly not broken up about not having Peacemaker as his new teammate.

From the way Nathan Fillion is talking, it sounds like we’ll see Peacemaker and Guy Gardner together in more than just this one scene. That snippet of footage doesn’t scream “powder keg” to me, so I’m eager to see just how specifically these two brash personalities clash. Like Fillion pointed out, the irony is that Peacemaker and Guy are pretty similar to one another because they both believe they should be more highly thought of among their superhero peers. At least in Guy’s case though, he’s already on a superhero team, which I’m sure makes him think he’s superior to Christopher Smith.

Following our first encounter with Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner in Superman starting July 11, we’ll see just how he and Christopher Smith butt heads when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on Max. Fillion will also reprise his DCU character next year in HBO’s Lanterns opposite Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.