The Boys' Final Season Has Finished Filming, And I Need A Shot Of V To Get Over The Cast's Sweet Responses To The Creator's Farewell Post

Season 2 of Gen V is premiering later this year amid the 2025 TV schedule but, even now, there's already hype surrounding the final season of its parent show, The Boys. Exact details on the plot as well as an official release date have not been revealed. However, what's known now, thanks, to series creator Eric Kripke, is that the show officially wrapped. It’s hard to believe that one of the best Prime shows is ending, but Kripke's post and the cast reactions makes that notion feel all the more real. (Seriously, can I get a shot of V to get through this?)

Kripke took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing in The Seven’s HQ, complete with Homelander’s picture on the ceiling. The EP admitted that the set will be torn down soon, and he was feeling nothing but gratitude. Kripke also praised the cast and crew and shared how excited he was for fans to see the “grand finale.” Check out his post, and try not to tear up:

The post is not all that has me wanting to grab some V. Much of the cast responded to Eric Kripke’s message and photo. While the characters on the show may be quite cynical, in real life, the cast is nothing but sentimental. These farewell posts are incredibly sweet and seem to serve as a testament to the closeness of this ensemble. Take a look:

Epic, wild ride. Ever grateful. - Susan Heyward

Couldn’t have been on this journey with anyone else. What a ride Krip! I can finally say I experienced lightning in a bottle! ⚡️🍼 - Laz Alonso

wow man. 🙏🏾 - Jessie T. Usher

I’m not crying. I’m not crying. I’m not crying. 🥹😭😭❤️❤️ - Nathan Mitchell

Thanks krip. For more than I certainly can put into an instagram comment. You know. Big love always. And congratulations on one hell of a run… with so much more to come. - Jeffrey Dean Morgan

I'm looking forward to the eventual press tour, as I wouldn't be surprised if the stars share some sweet moments regarding their final days on set. And, if you're already in your feelings now, know that even more cast members -- including Jack Quaid, Erin Moriaty and Homelander himself, Antony Starr -- also reacted to Kripke's post. Take a look:

Love you dude. Thank you for literally everything. ❤️❤️❤️ - Jack Quaid

❤️❤️❤️ - Antony Starr

And what an incredible run it was, without a doubt one of the best shows ever. It was a pleasure being a part of it. Can't wait to see what's next! - Fritzy-Klevans Destine

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - Aya Cash

Love you. Thank you. x 1000 - Erin Moriarty

So surreal!! ❤️ - Karen Fukuhara

We're truly headed for the end of an era, and I'm not sure how to feel. At the very least though, teases from Eric Kripke and others suggest this season is going out with a bang. Three former castmates also came together for the show as well.

The Boys Season 5 will include a Supernatural reunion! Jensen Ackles, who starred in the third season as Soldier Boy, will return for Season 5 and appear alongside Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. That'll mark the first time the three have been on screen together since the final season of Supernatural aired in late 2020.

As exciting as that is though, I'm more focused on the fact that The Boys' superb ensemble are finished working together (at least at this point). Here's hoping that they along with Kripke and co. send off the superhero show in stunning fashion. For now, the first four seasons are available to stream now with an Amazon Prime subscription.