Why One Back To The Future Writer Wanted Universal To ‘Destroy’ Censored Version Of Sequel

The Back to the Future Part II scene, in question, is the sequence in which Marty McFly attempts to snatch the sports almanac from Principal Strickland’s office. And as you might remember, when he does grab the book, he finds that it’s only Biff’s dirty magazine. In the Netflix version, the magazine cover is poorly edited out. Fans were quick to notice the change and point it out on social media. Now, it would appear that franchise scribe Bob Gale also had a problem with this altered version and has even gone as far as to tell Universal Pictures to dispose of it.