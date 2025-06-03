I Didn't Expect Calvin Klein Underwear And A Back To The Future Reunion In The Same Sentence, But I'm Loving Lea Thompson's Pics

As the seasons change, naturally so do wardrobes. Typical fashionistas like Carrie Bradshaw and her bold wardrobe take over the internet, while Kylie Jenner is calling it the summer of 'sexy.' But Lea Thompson reuniting with her Back to the Future costars and once again eliciting the coolness of Calvin Klein Underwear opposed to any throwback BTTF fits or accessories is shocking. I certainly didn’t expect this surprise curveball to kick off summer 2025, but I’m both pleased and amused by it.

Unlike the official Rihanna x Smurfs undie campaign , Thompson’s BTTF x CK sentence appeared on her Instagram post in a more personal and wholesome way. Specifically, the 64-year-old just celebrated her birthday, and many personal and professional loved ones came to join in on the fun. Highlights include time traveling costars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen) in attendance for the festivities, along with her granddaughter, Robbie. And the grandbaby was the one who sported some iconic purple Calvin Klein underwear, check it out below:

A post shared by Lea Thompson (@lea_thompson) A photo posted by on

I’m glad the Howard the Duck actress had plenty of fun celebrating with everyone, including the little fashionista! While I think Thompson, Fox or Wilson could pull off the CK suit, the right person is definitely rocking it.

But I do have to be honest; part of me wished the casual 2025 collab had been something more. Specifically, I jumped right into the mindset of McFly showcasing the cool vintage line off in the OG and hoping it was a callback to it. Especially with the knowledge of the rapidly approaching 40th anniversary (July 3rd).

Unfortunately, I’m as wrong as Biff was for stealing the almanac. As to what the could have been, who knows, but they might as well have done it with some style! With the movie hitting four decades, many have been pondering whether or not the franchise would green light anything. In regard to any hopes of a return or continuation of seeing Marty McFly and co., all seems pretty grim.

Notably due to writer Bob Gale’s disinterest in BTTF 4 or any other iterations of the Robert Zemeckis world. Outside of the new musical, he’s shot everything down, including Netflix's Cobra Kai failed spinoff pitch with its finale.

So, for any hopefuls out there, no roads, or lack thereof, are being made in terms of new material. Semi-regular get-togethers do happen between the '80s-'90s cast at least. Thompson has shared Back to the Future reunion pics before on her IG and a handful showed up to support Fox's Presidential Medal of Freedom honor evening.

Now that we know Lea Thompson’s pictures aren’t showcasing a Calvin Klein x Back to the Future deal of any kind, we can all rest a bit easier. But, the purple pair of long-johns were pretty party-ready, though, and could easily fit into BTTF wardrobe.