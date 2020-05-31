Wait, Suicide Squad Almost Had An Even Bigger Justice League Connection?

Following the success of the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, fans are now setting their sights on an Ayer Cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. Director David Ayer also wants to see his original vision for the film released to the public, even going as far as to say creating it wouldn’t be difficult. Since the campaign began, Ayer has been sharing more details about his original cut and early ideas for the story. Now, the director has revealed that the original script included an even bigger connection to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aside from that quick post-credits scene.