James Gunn Clarifies Where Things Stand With The DCU’s Justice League, But I Especially Like How Superman’s Justice Gang Compares To The Classic Team

The Justice League is arguably DC Comics’ most famous superhero team, and when the DC Extended Universe franchise was running, we got to see this team form in 2017 on the big screen to… less-than-ideal results. Will the DCEU’s successor, the DC Universe, follow suit and feature its own Justice League? James Gunn, who co-runs DC Studios with Peter Safran, has opened up on that subject, as well how the Justice Gang seen in his Superman reboot compares to the classic team.

What’s Happening With The DCU’s Justice League?

Unlike the DCEU, the DCU’s Earth is a world where the public has known about metahumans, i.e. super-powered individuals for 300 years, per Gunn. However, the filmmaker informed EW ahead of Superman’s release on the 2025 movies schedule that this shared continuity hasn’t reached a point yet where the Justice League has formed, although he’s definitely been thinking about them, saying:

Of course, of course. But there is no Justice League in this world...not yet.

James Gunn also responded with a sly “Sure” when he was asked if the Justice League factors into his larger plans for the DCU’s Gods and Monsters slate. Gunn clarified that he doesn’t want the audiences to feel bogged down by continuity ties in the DCU, specifically noting that one doesn’t need to see Superman to enjoy the next upcoming DC movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It’s important for him that “anybody can dip in and see the story that is up next and not feel like they're missing information.”

That being said, there’s also a “much bigger story” that’s being told in the DCU amidst these “specific stories” that “will take a little bit longer to tell.” So it’s hard to say when will learn how the Justice League fits into the vision Gunn is crafting, but it is good to know we’ll see this group of superheroes someday. Lineup-wise, it’s a good bet that David Corenswet’s Superman, The Brave and the Bold’s Batman and Wonder Woman (who’s getting her own DCU movie) will be part of the founding lineup, just like in the comics.

How Does The Justice Gang Compare?

In the meantime, Superman will see the Man of Steel fighting alongside the Justice Gang, comprised of Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner. This team is sponsored by Sean Gunn’s tech billionaire character Maxwell Lord, so there’s definitely a corporate bent to them, which is exemplified by their matching uniforms. Here’s how James Gunn described the Justice Gang:

They're good. They just are not saintly.

I certainly wasn’t expecting the Justice Gang to betray Superman during the movie, but I also like that this trio won’t have the same kind of squeaky-clean image as the Justice League often does. And for those who end up liking this particular team, you’ll be seeing more of its members. Fillion and Merced will be back a month later when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule, and Gathegi said Superman “isn’t the only project” that he’ll be in.

The Justice League may not be assembled yet in the DCU, but we’re not lacking in superheroes to follow along with in this franchise still in its infancy. Superman flies into theaters on July 11.