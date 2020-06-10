10 Must-Watch 90s Movies Centered On Black Characters

Clueless, Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park. Yeah, yeah. I’ve seen all those movies. In fact, if you name any major movie from the ‘90s (Mrs. Doubtfire? Good Will Hunting? Rushmore?), I’ve seen those, too. That’s because the ‘90s is my favorite decade. That was my childhood, man. But you know what? I feel like there were some movies back then that, while popular at the time, have kind of fallen into obscurity. And while not all of the picks on this list are forgotten (Friday got a resurgence again with the whole, “Bye, Felicia” meme), I feel like a lot of them are close to being forgotten, especially with today’s generation.