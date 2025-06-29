‘It Does Change Your Life.’ Alec Santos Gets Real About The Importance Of LGBTQ+ Representation In Hallmark Movies
The Unwrapping Christmas actor has a place in Hallmark's history of inclusion.
Over the past few years we’ve seen efforts to include more LGBTQ+ couples on the Hallmark movie schedule. Jonathan Bennett, for instance, made history alongside George Krissa in 2022 as the first leading gay couple on the network, after 2020’s Wedding Every Weekend showed its first same-sex wedding. Another actor who has been a part of this movement is Alec Santos, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about why queer romance is so important to show on Hallmark.
Alec Santos will star in the upcoming flick Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle, which premieres on the 2025 TV schedule July 5. A few years ago, however, Santos played Chris in Hallmark’s Campfire Christmas, who is involved with Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s Beckett. Santos opened up about why he loves to see Hallmark telling LGBTQ+ stories, saying:
Alec Santos has played both straight and queer characters, telling me that regardless of gender, “if the other actor is a pleasant human being, it's easy to fall in love with them.” In Campfire Christmas, Santos and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman apparently shared Hallmark’s first same-sex interracial kiss, and he said he thinks because of Hallmark’s large audience, there’s an opportunity for moments like these to make a huge impact. He continued:
Hallmark actors Jonathan Bennett, Holly Robinson Peete and more expressed pride in the network for its inclusivity, while Candace Cameron Bure — who left Hallmark to become the chief creative officer at Great American Family — suffered backlash for her comment about “traditional marriage” during a Wall Street Journal interview a few years back.
While queer representation has been at the forefront of the network's programming, Alec Santos acknowledged the issue can be divisive but that movies, music and other media serve as a mirror to society, so if people who identify as LGBTQ+ are accepted there, it can help them feel more accepted overall. In his words:
You can see Alec Santos in the first of four Unwrapping Christmas movies — Tina’s Miracle — which premieres on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, July 5. That and his June movie, A Machu Picchu Proposal, are both available to stream on Hallmark+.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
