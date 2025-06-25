As But I’m A Cheerleader Nears Its 25th Anniversary, Clea DuVall Opens Up About The LGBTQ+ Film’s Legacy And Recalls Sweet Encounter With Fan
Cheers to that!
But I’m a Cheerleader continues to stand as one of the best titles with lesbian relationships and remains a standout among some of the greatest '90s teen movies. As we count down the days until its 25th anniversary, one of the film’s stars, Clea DuVall, reflects on the story’s legacy. Along with it, she recounts a sweet interaction with a mother-daughter duo’s love and appreciation of the LGBTQ+ classic.
While the 2025 movie calendar continues to drop flick after flick, DuVall opened up to People about the coming July 7 anniversary. During the chat, she shared that at the time of making the eventual cult-worthy comedy romance, no one had any idea that the young ragtag cast (Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams and more) was making something big. As she said:
I can only imagine what a time it was for the cast on the seemingly easygoing set. The Babbit film tackled conversion therapy camps in a satirical but meaningful way that hit home with many of its eventual viewers. Audiences of the beloved title, and specifically those within the LGBTQ+ community, continue to deeply resonate with the experiences and emotions showcased same sex relationships on screen.
The ensemble’s realistic depictions of queer realtionships and dealings cemented its place in film, and was ahead of the curve. DuVall, who’s no stranger to discussing LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood and how it's changed over the years, continues to note that But I’m a Cheerleader is her favorite project. With the thought, she shares that it is because it provides fans with comfort in regards to sharing more of themselves:
It’s wonderful that the actress and director connect so deeply to the iconic staple. Any piece of art or media that helps connect a lot of people to themselves and others is always a good thing in my book.
DuVall then remembered an instance where she and Lyonne had a mother-daughter duo express how much the movie meant to them at a film festival. They shared how far they traveled to see it and why it resonated with the two, sharing:
The film has certainly done that countless times over for viewers of all ages, and the 47-year-old recognizes that it’s as important for individuals as it is for families. Representation on screen helps bridge hard conversations, and something as positive and humorous as this is A+ material to work with in that regard.
So, if you’d like to celebrate along with DuVall and co. how much the campers of True Directions have endured, you can stream But I’m a Cheerleader with a Paramount+ subscription. And let’s hope some of the upcoming LGBTQ+ movies are just as powerful and funny as the Jamie Babbit flick.
