As But I’m A Cheerleader Nears Its 25th Anniversary, Clea DuVall Opens Up About The LGBTQ+ Film’s Legacy And Recalls Sweet Encounter With Fan

But I’m a Cheerleader continues to stand as one of the best titles with lesbian relationships and remains a standout among some of the greatest '90s teen movies . As we count down the days until its 25th anniversary, one of the film’s stars, Clea DuVall, reflects on the story’s legacy. Along with it, she recounts a sweet interaction with a mother-daughter duo’s love and appreciation of the LGBTQ+ classic.

While the 2025 movie calendar continues to drop flick after flick, DuVall opened up to People about the coming July 7 anniversary. During the chat, she shared that at the time of making the eventual cult-worthy comedy romance, no one had any idea that the young ragtag cast (Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams and more) was making something big. As she said:

We had no idea. We were just making this tiny little movie in Palmdale, California. We were all so young — just a bunch of little punks running around the set and giving [director Jamie Babbit] a hard time.

I can only imagine what a time it was for the cast on the seemingly easygoing set. The Babbit film tackled conversion therapy camps in a satirical but meaningful way that hit home with many of its eventual viewers. Audiences of the beloved title, and specifically those within the LGBTQ+ community, continue to deeply resonate with the experiences and emotions showcased same sex relationships on screen.

The ensemble’s realistic depictions of queer realtionships and dealings cemented its place in film, and was ahead of the curve. DuVall, who’s no stranger to discussing LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood and how it's changed over the years, continues to note that But I’m a Cheerleader is her favorite project. With the thought, she shares that it is because it provides fans with comfort in regards to sharing more of themselves:

[It’s] the most rewarding thing I had ever done. [It] gave [fans] the courage to come out, and it made them feel comfortable, and it made them feel seen.

It’s wonderful that the actress and director connect so deeply to the iconic staple. Any piece of art or media that helps connect a lot of people to themselves and others is always a good thing in my book.

DuVall then remembered an instance where she and Lyonne had a mother-daughter duo express how much the movie meant to them at a film festival. They shared how far they traveled to see it and why it resonated with the two, sharing:

They had driven for four hours to see this movie because the kid really wanted to see it, and the mom really wanted to make it happen for her, and it really meant a lot to them. [It was] being able to see gay characters portrayed in this way and have a happy ending. She said that she felt it made her feel less afraid and less alone.

The film has certainly done that countless times over for viewers of all ages, and the 47-year-old recognizes that it’s as important for individuals as it is for families. Representation on screen helps bridge hard conversations, and something as positive and humorous as this is A+ material to work with in that regard.