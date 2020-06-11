7 Things Bond's 25th Movie No Time To Die Is Doing Very Differently

The Bond Series Has Its Youngest Title Singer With Billie Eilish

James Bond theme songs are another one of those components that rank among the hallmarks of the series. Whether the song can appropriately fit the title of the film into its name or not, it’s almost always one of the first big signs fans have as to how the latest entry is going to be toned. At 18 years old, Billie Eilish landed a pretty big milestone for No Time To Die to call its own, as her hiring to co-write and sing the film’s title track has made her the youngest singer to do so. With a fittingly dark and somber tune named after the movie itself, Eilish’s song seems to fit with the story Daniel Craig’s Bond movies have been telling so far.