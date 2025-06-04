After Seeing The 007: First Light Trailer, I Have Even More Faith In The Amazon-MGM Era Of James Bond
This should keep the folks at home
The 2025 movie schedule has been a pretty rough time to be a 007 fan. With Amazon-MGM’s creative control deal putting them in the driver’s seat for the road ahead, and those recent Bond copyright issues threatening to derail Bond 26’s rumored production/release schedule, no one knows when or how James Bond will return.
It's the perfect time for something like the announcement trailer for IO Interactive’s 007 First Light to hit, and if the movies are given this much care, I’m even more optimistic about the future. Revealing the first public look at what was once called Project 007, that reel has taken the first steps into this modern stand alone prequel. Per reporting out of PlayStation’s official blog, here’s what to expect from young James:
Now unless we’ve discarded Charlie Higson’s Young Bond books, this 007 First Light claim is absolutely true. But putting that nitpick aside, we’ll be seeing James Bond grabbing the spotlight after showing his pattern of risky behavior that goes against rules and regulations.
What’s more, Amazon-MGM Studios has collaborated with IO Interactive on First Light’s story. With all respect to the good people at EON Productions, it looks like previous James Bond game restrictions are now officially out the window.
Gunplay is definitely on the table here, as are car chases, Roger Moore-style pick-up lines, and a new version of the On Her Majesty’s Secret Service theme I need an MP3 of at once. We’re going to see young James Bond “earn the number,” as the game’s tagline states. It’s a refreshingly modern looking take that's reminiscent of when Casino Royale rebooted the Bond legacy in 2006.
Despite sounding like a more modern reinvention that discards the past, there are a lot of classic references throughout 007 First Light. The Alpha build footage shows us a chess game similar to the one in From Russia with Love, Bond wearing a jacket styled like the one in Dr. No, and various outfits and locations that nod to every era of James Bond movies.
Mixing those two halves together in the way that First Light has is key to making a good James Bond story - no matter what medium it's in. So if this is the first inkling of what Amazon-MGM's reign will give audience in James Bond 26, consider my ticket already bought.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
007 First Light doesn’t have a release date, but is scheduled to be released at some point in 2026. Let’s just hope this title and Grand Theft Auto VI stay clear out of each other’s way, so as not to collapse the internet, massive world economies and countless relationships in their wake.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.