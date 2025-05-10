There's One James Bond Scene I Would Never Have Guessed Daniel Craig Actually Shot, And I Need To Talk About It

News
By published

Just when you thought Daniel Craig couldn't get any cooler.

Daniel Craig smiles while laughing in an interrogation in No Time To Die.
(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

As the resident James Bond expert here at CinemaBlend, I’d like to think I’m pretty tuned into what’s going on with the adventures of 007. It’s part of why I can tell you that the 2025 movie schedule does not have plans to debut the long-awaited James Bond 26, while also feeling sad every time I do so. That’s a good time for someone like me to learn something new, and I’m really surprised that I somehow didn’t know (or forgot) about a No Time to Die scene that I didn’t know was all Daniel Craig.

Now, of course, we all know about Mr. Craig’s history with stunt-based injury from throughout his tenure in the tuxedo. But as you’ll see in the video shown below, Special Effects Supervisor and James Bond legend Chris Corbould lays out that those sick donuts the Aston Martin did in the pre-credits sequence didn’t require a stunt driver:

A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

A photo posted by on

On the surface, this sounds like a simpler feat than one would imagine. I mean, who among us hasn’t done a donut, or at least knows someone who has? But to literally burn rubber with an Aston Martin DB5, with cameras, equipment and crew members present, and accompanied by Léa Seydoux in the passenger's seat, is an achievement that very few could probably claim to have done.

As it turns out, I have a really good reason to feel a bit sheepish about not knowing this fact, and it’s not because I pride myself on being a 00-know it all. Back in 2021, I was given the honor of attending the home video junket for Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song on behalf of CinemaBlend.

The event saw me speak with Mr. Corbould himself, which allowed us to discuss No Time to Die’s explosive Guinness World Record set by the picture’s bittersweet finale. That part of the trip came just before I was given a thrilling ride in a Range Rover, as a stunt driver recreated a sequence from the final Daniel Craig James Bond movie, and through some rather muddy conditions.

James Bond in a car

(Image credit: MGM)

Now you’d think that a stunning driving stunt would have entered the conversation that day, with all of these variables present. Alas, it did not. However, learning this fun fact as we’re waiting to learn which actor will be licensed to kill next feels like another appetizer that teases what’s next.

It’s like thinking you’ve run out of Bollinger champagne, only to find out that you have a bottle chilled in the console of your car. Ok, so that’s more of a Goldeneye reference than anything else, but you get the analogy. (Also, even 007 knows not to drink and drive, so let's stay smart here, ok?)

Here’s hoping we’ll hear more promising news before the year is out, as Bond 26’s rumored release window will be here before we know it. Although I'd gladly buy drinks for whomever can release the first trailer for Daniel Craig's new project, Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out Mystery; which is due to hit Netflix at some point in 2025.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

While Lilo And Stitch's Director Tried To Stick To Pleakley's Roots, There's A Solid Reason Behind The Character's Big Change

After Alexandra Daddario Rocked A Cotton Candy Dress, Sydney Sweeney Wore The Perfect Pink Version

Yes, People Call Kenan Thompson Kel All The Time. The SNL Icon Reveals How He Feels About The Fan Mixup

See more latest
Most Popular
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger 2
Yes, People Call Kenan Thompson Kel All The Time. The SNL Icon Reveals How He Feels About The Fan Mixup
From left to right: Sheryl Lee Ralph holding Ava&#039;s shoulder, Tyler James Williams looking down, Janelle James looking forward, Lisa Ann Walter hiding behind Janelle&#039;s shoulder, Quinta Brunson looking scared and Chris Perfetti gasping.
There Was A Pretty Cool Easter Egg With Ava's Firing And Rehiring On Abbott Elementary That You May Not Have Noticed
Jumba looks back in worry, as Pleakley admires his wig in a mirror in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
While Lilo And Stitch's Director Tried To Stick To Pleakley's Roots, There's A Solid Reason Behind The Character's Big Change
Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You
After Alexandra Daddario Rocked A Cotton Candy Dress, Sydney Sweeney Wore The Perfect Pink Version
Tom Segura pictured in a cowboy costume in Bad Thoughts, shown next to Jason Momoa looking grumpy during a conversation in A Minecraft Movie.
That Time Jason Momoa Canceled A Netflix Appearance While Naked In The Bathtub
Universal Orlando Sign in the rain
My Favorite Rollercoaster Just Got Named The World’s Best (Again), And I Can’t Tell You How Happy That Makes Me
Cynthia Erivo in Poker Face
The Story Behind How Cynthia Erivo Came To Play Five Characters In Poker Face (And I Was Surprised To Learn Wicked Didn't Factor)
Anora meeting Ivan&#039;s mother
Following Mikey Madison's Oscar Win, The Anora Actress Is Teaming Up With Kirsten Dunst For A Bonkers Thriller
Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War
What’s It Like Consulting With The Russo Brothers On MCU Films? Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Shares His Take
Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga with the Nun behind them in Conjuring Universe movies
Conjuring: Last Rites Director Explains Why Vera And Taissa Farmiga Never Got To Have A Nun Crossover