Why Tenet Is The Right Movie To Bring Audiences Back To Theaters, According To Kenneth Branagh

Yes, I think everybody would love it to be the picture that we come back to the movies with, I think, because it celebrates what the boldest and bravest moviemaking can be. Images designed for a big screen, designed for a communal audience to enjoy, where part of the experience is the group experience of that kind of story. If ever any picture had a chance of flying back with a flag raised saying, ‘Isn’t cinema great?’ I’d like to think this one is.