The Accountant 2 Actress Explains How The Original Has Stayed Relevant Long Enough To Get A Sequel

Movie sequels area an interesting beast, as they have to live up to the original. While some sequels nobody asked for, fans have waited years to finally see Ben Affleck and company return for The Accountant 2. And Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson spoke to CinemaBlend about why the original movie has stayed relevant for the years it took to finally bring Gavin O'Connor's sequel to life.

CinemaBlend's Accountant 2 review praised the movie's contents, and claimed that it might have even surpassed the original. But the project has been a long time coming, since the original released back in 2016. As you can see in the video above, I spoke to to Addai-Robinson, who is reprising her role as Marybeth Medina. I asked her about the burgeoning franchise's ongoing popularity, and she said:

I remember when I worked on it I thought it was a really intelligently written script. It had really interesting characters. It was a great experience for me, making the first one. And it did really well, but what I thought was impressive was that it had this staying power to it. That it was a movie that people watched multiple times.

Part of this might be to the wild twists of the first Accountant movie. That likely helps make it re-watchable, as does Ben Affleck's uniquely charming performance as Chritian Wolff. It's unlike any character he's played before, and it's wildly satisfying seeing him solve the franchise's mysteries using his particular set of skills.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Critical response for The Accountant 2 has been positive, and now that the movie is finally in theaters it's time for audiences to judge for themselves. But its the fans that have kept the franchise alive over the years, thanks to re-watching the original movie and calling for the long-awaited sequel. Later in our same conversation, the star of Rings of Power (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) spoke about her fondness for Gavin O'Connor's pair of movies, saying:

I love the fact that there’s something, almost a comfort food, about it. To me it’s a bit of a throwback in terms of the kind of movies that you’re not seeing as much being made. This sort of mid-budget sort of action thriller, but with intelligence. With thoughtfulness and depth to it. Those are the kind of movies I love watching and certainly love making. So I’m happy to not only be part of something like that but to revisit it 9 years later and have the goodwill of an audience. They’re there like ‘We cannot wait to see this movie. We love these characters. We can’t wait to see the new characters, the new surprises, the new puzzle.'

The comfort food aspect is very real. Namely because it's so fun to see Ben Affleck's character be so damn efficient. Christian Wolff can do it all, and both movies methodically play out a mystery in a way that's wildly satisfying conclusion. And if The Accountant 2 does well in theaters, maybe we'll get the opportunity to see the franchise grow into a full-blown trilogy. Hey, a guy can dream!

The Accountant 2 is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and the first movie is streaming now on Amazon. We'll just have to see how audience react to the long-awaited project.