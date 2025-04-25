The Accountant 2 Actress Explains How The Original Has Stayed Relevant Long Enough To Get A Sequel

News
By published

Fans have been waiting.

Movie sequels area an interesting beast, as they have to live up to the original. While some sequels nobody asked for, fans have waited years to finally see Ben Affleck and company return for The Accountant 2. And Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson spoke to CinemaBlend about why the original movie has stayed relevant for the years it took to finally bring Gavin O'Connor's sequel to life.

CinemaBlend's Accountant 2 review praised the movie's contents, and claimed that it might have even surpassed the original. But the project has been a long time coming, since the original released back in 2016. As you can see in the video above, I spoke to to Addai-Robinson, who is reprising her role as Marybeth Medina. I asked her about the burgeoning franchise's ongoing popularity, and she said:

I remember when I worked on it I thought it was a really intelligently written script. It had really interesting characters. It was a great experience for me, making the first one. And it did really well, but what I thought was impressive was that it had this staying power to it. That it was a movie that people watched multiple times.

Part of this might be to the wild twists of the first Accountant movie. That likely helps make it re-watchable, as does Ben Affleck's uniquely charming performance as Chritian Wolff. It's unlike any character he's played before, and it's wildly satisfying seeing him solve the franchise's mysteries using his particular set of skills.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson next to a wall of evidence in The Accountant 2

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Critical response for The Accountant 2 has been positive, and now that the movie is finally in theaters it's time for audiences to judge for themselves. But its the fans that have kept the franchise alive over the years, thanks to re-watching the original movie and calling for the long-awaited sequel. Later in our same conversation, the star of Rings of Power (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) spoke about her fondness for Gavin O'Connor's pair of movies, saying:

I love the fact that there’s something, almost a comfort food, about it. To me it’s a bit of a throwback in terms of the kind of movies that you’re not seeing as much being made. This sort of mid-budget sort of action thriller, but with intelligence. With thoughtfulness and depth to it. Those are the kind of movies I love watching and certainly love making. So I’m happy to not only be part of something like that but to revisit it 9 years later and have the goodwill of an audience. They’re there like ‘We cannot wait to see this movie. We love these characters. We can’t wait to see the new characters, the new surprises, the new puzzle.'

The comfort food aspect is very real. Namely because it's so fun to see Ben Affleck's character be so damn efficient. Christian Wolff can do it all, and both movies methodically play out a mystery in a way that's wildly satisfying conclusion. And if The Accountant 2 does well in theaters, maybe we'll get the opportunity to see the franchise grow into a full-blown trilogy. Hey, a guy can dream!

The Accountant 2 is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and the first movie is streaming now on Amazon. We'll just have to see how audience react to the long-awaited project.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

NCIS: Origins' Showrunner Revealed 'The Real Highlight' Of Learning Season 2 Was Happening, And I Discovered They Pulled Off An Amazing Achievement In The Process

I Talked To The Wedding Banquet Director About My Favorite Scene, And Turns Out Youn Yuh-Jung Actually Had A Key Note That Made It Better

Why Suits LA Has Made Me Cautiously Optimistic About NBC Rebooting Another Classic USA Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA
Why Suits LA Has Made Me Cautiously Optimistic About NBC Rebooting Another Classic USA Show
Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians.
Fans on Reddit Calling Out Khloé Kardashian For Yet Another Over-The-Top Photo Edit After The Actual Shoot Came Up On Hulu Show
the thunderbolts team
I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’
Tom Hardy stars in Havoc on Netflix.
As Tom Hardy’s Havoc Hits Netflix, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Its ‘Operatic Violence’ And ‘Virtuosic Brutality’
Rachel Zegler bowing as Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer.
Rachel Zegler Reacted To One Specific Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Announcement, And It's So On-Brand
Tiffany Franco talking about a crush on 90 Day: Hunt For Love
I've Been Skeptical Of 90 Day: Hunt For Love As A 90 Day Fiancé Fan, But Now I'm 1000% In For A Specific Reason
Ben Affleck in The Acoountant 2, Britney Spears on The Tonight Show
‘A Weird Kind Of Unintentional But Collective Cruelty.’ Ben Affleck Has A Lot Of Empathy For Britney Spears And What She’s Gone Through In The Press
Bob in Traitors and Jiggly on All-Stars side by side
Bob The Drag Queen And More Drag Race Alum Offers Messages Of Support For Jiggly Caliente After A Medical Emergency Led To Her Leg Amputation
Chappell Roan in a ruff at LA Fashion Event
Chappell Roan Just Wore A Mini Dress With A Ruffle Hiding Her Face, And It's Giving Me Serious 1500s Vibes
From left to right: Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor tilting her head to the right and Taylor Swift in the Fortnight music video looking forward.
After News That Taylor Swift Might Be Subpoenaed In It Ends With Us Case, An Insider Made Claims About Where Her Friendship With Blake Lively Stands