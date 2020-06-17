Judd Apatow Reveals Anchorman’s Original Plot, And It’s Wild

Will Ferrell and Adam Mckay wrote the script Anchorman and they showed it to me. The first drafts were really hilarious and crazy. It was about the anchor team flying to an anchorman convention. The plane crashes and they wind up on the side of a mountain where they are all trying to survive and it almost becomes like the movie Alive but with anchormen. We were trying to get it made for years and slowly they started changing the story, because nobody would make this crazy version of it.