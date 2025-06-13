The Funny Story Behind How Kathryn Hahn Landed How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days After Being 'In A Ruckus' And Answering A Call In The Middle Of Her Audition

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the most fun rom-coms because of the relationships Kate Hudson’s character, Andie, holds. Outside of her love interest, Matthew McConaughey’s Benjamin, is her ride or die BFF, Kathryn Hahn’s Michelle. How Hahn landed the 2003 rom-com is pure chaotic gold. Apparently, the MCU star’s audition was completely memorable and involved picking up a call while reading with Hudson.

With Hudson and Hahn both having 2025 TV guide hits in Running Point (which received a quick renewal) and The Studio (also greenlit for S2), they reunited to chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors. To start, the old pals quickly noted how long it had been since they’d seen each other, which led them to how they met on the early aughts flick. Hudson asked if Hahn remembered her highly memorable first audition for HTLAGITD, and the 51-year-old recounted the mess that led to her arriving late and overheated. According to Hahn:

I couldn’t find the parking spot. I was so sweaty. I couldn’t believe I was meeting you...I ran in, in a ruckus, and you were again, like so welcoming. Kathryn Hahn

This is enough to make me break into a sweat myself just thinking about facing such stress before meeting modern-day Hollywood royalty and auditioning for her. I don’t know if I would’ve made it this far, but I’m not Kathryn Hahn. I’m not surprised to hear that Hudson was nothing but friendly to her in this time of need.

Hudson also noted that Hahn was sporting what seemed to be a comically large bag in the midst of blurting out excuses, and the film's star was amusingly smitten. As she put it:

You came in and you were just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so sorry. I couldn’t find the parking and I couldn't.’ You had this bag — I don’t even know what was in it; it was like you were traveling — and I immediately was like, ‘I love this woman so much...’ I forget what scene we were doing. Kate Hudson

The frazzled auditionee hit all the right notes, apparently. All of it feels cinematic in its own right. I can only imagine getting a curveball like this amid a sea of on-time potentials and being swept up in the wave of the parking lot drama.

After the two debated which scene they were doing, the film’s star then revealed Hahn’s ruckus raged on with her phone ringing. And on top of that, the newcomer answered the call!

It was one of those...But then you’re in the middle of the scene, and your Nokia flip phone was like, [makes cell phone ringing noises]. She’s like, ‘Oh my God, hold on — I’ve got to go get the phone.’ You get the phone and you’re like, ‘I’m in the middle of an audition.’ I remember looking at Lynda like, ‘This is my best girlfriend in life, forever.’ Kate Hudson

While most would be mortified, the Bad Moms alum answered it instead (but did tell the person she was auditioning). Absolute star power behavior, IMO. And Hudson seemingly agreed because not only did she believe she found one of Andie Anderson’s besties but one of her own, too.

The then ruffian explained who was on the infamous call, how she still reminds him of it and how proud he is to have been a part of the big day, saying:

Forever. That was my friend Patrick who called, and I still give him crap about it. He’s very proud to have been a part of that audition in some small way. Kathryn Hahn

I’m beyond thrilled to have that scoop of who called and how it continues to live in infamy between the trio.

In addition to the rollercoaster reading, the Almost Famous star also brought up that she was a bit late. Hahn agreed and marveled at the thought of how she gets hired for any job. That’s when her long-time friend brought up a silver lining about being late, stating:

I remember reading this thing on Instagram that people who are late actually end up being the most successful because they’re remembered the most. I was like, ‘That was Kathryn’s audition.’It was like, ‘If you don’t remember this hurricane that just entered the room …’ Kate Hudson

The fun factoid brought to the conversation is A+ best friend material. It also stands entirely true of this wild Hollywood tale, I’m sure I won’t forget it either.

Every time these two get together, one thing is for sure: it’s a great time. From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (with is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) to their fun reunion in Glass Onion (which itself can be watched with a Netflix subscription) to this very interview, there's no end to the giggles. Here's hoping each one makes a guest spot on the other's show.