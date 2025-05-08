Amy Poehler And Paul Rudd Talk Drinking And Partying On Wet Hot American Summer Set, And I'm Amused By The Actor Who Wasn't Having It

News
By published

They needed to celebrate their last days of camp somehow.

Side by side of Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler in Wet Hot American Summer during the talent show.
(Image credit: Focus Features)

​​​​Wet Hot American Summer is a goofy cult comedy classic movie stacked with (then) rising stars. Two of the cast members from the flick, Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler, reminisced about the ample amount of hang time fueled by adult beverages BTS. From sunup to sundown (and beyond), many adults of the Camp Firewood crew partied while off the clock, with one distinct exception. And the odd man out of the bunch in question is humorously fitting.

Amy Poehler recently had WHAS peer Paul Rudd join her on her podcast, Good Hang. The two covered a lot of ground, including his second title on the 2025 movie guide A24’s Friendship, along with many Rudd classics. Then there's the 2001 hit they shared. They recalled how most of their time not in character was dictated by beer runs and not prepping for future scenes. After each day was done, many gathered to drink said brews and party loudly into the night, until things shifted a bit with a late arrival. Via the podcast’s YouTube page, Poehler shared:

Do you remember David Hyde Pierce coming out to tell us to–‘Can you be a little quieter?'

It’s wildly fitting that David Hyde Pierce, Fraiser’s persnickety Niles Crane, was the one to question the late-night goings-on. I can only imagine these two, along with Ken Marino, Bradley Cooper and Elizabeth Banks, or anyone who hung out, being taken aback humorously themselves.

David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane in the original Frasier

(Image credit: Paramount Domestic Television)

The Ant-Man actor piped in, noting it was Pierce’s first evening on set. He mentioned the professional was likely prepping for his first scene the next morning and got interrupted by the partygoers. When the two parties met, no one formally knew the other, and a fellow cast mate broke the awkward tension with the obvious pop culture reference relating to the actor (though it was goofily skewed). The Clueless alum said:

I remember, it was his first night, none of us knew him, and it was like one in the morning and it’s so loud, he’s filming the next morning. He’s been in his room. He’s a professional. I remember he came out and then stopped in the doorway, it was like the needle on the record, and everyone stopped, got quiet. We all looked and Ken Marino just goes ‘Oh great, it’s Frasier.’

This exchange makes me love the movie and the streaming Netflix subscription show that much more! It all screams the exacerbated drama of Camp Firewood all too well. And of course, Ken Marino’s comment is just the cherry on top of the amusing anecdote.

The podcast host jumped in to say the Fraiser actor was more curious than offended by the get-together, but it still left them all giggling like high schoolers after the fact:

He definitely was like, ‘What’s happening here? What’s going on?’And we were like, ‘Oh, none of us are working. We don’t have anything to shoot tomorrow.’

Both Poehler and Rudd agreed he was a wonderful and fun collaborator to have, just a true serious actor opposed to the rest of them during the early ‘00s. I’m a bit obsessed with this brief but hilarious look behind the curtain of one of the best movies set at summer camp. But between these two, and everyone else on the call sheet who’s gone on to kill in Hollywood, it's hard not to be. For me ,at least.

As mentioned, the 56-year-old has a handful of movies coming out this year. In addition to the upcoming A24 movie, he’s already had Death of a Unicorn premiere at SXSW and will have a scheduled horror movie giant come out on December 25th–Anaconda, which is spun as a meta homage to the original of the same name. And of course, Avengers: Doomsday will release the following year.

Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24's Friendship

(Image credit: A24)

Paul Rudd And Tim Robinson's New A24 Movie Looks Totally Gonzo, And I've Never Been More Excited To Be Uncomfortable In A Theater

Who knows if Paul Rudd has as much fun with these casts and crews as he did with Poehler and the gang of Wet Hot American Summer? Or if there was anyone like David Hyde Pierce who wasn’t on the same page as the partygoers? Hopefully, we’ll get those answers in twenty or so years.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

‘I Still Have A Movie In My Head’: James Wan Explains Why The Announced Crooked Man Movie Got Scrapped

Samuel L. Jackson Remembers The Cheeky Rule He Learned About 'The A-- You Have To Kiss’ While Working On Die Hard 3, And It's A Good Note For Anyone

Blake Shelton Admits To Shutting Down For ‘About A Year’ After The Voice, But I Love How Motivated He Sounds Now
See more latest
Most Popular
Blake Shelton in Post Malone&#039;s Pour Me a Drink music video.
Blake Shelton Admits To Shutting Down For ‘About A Year’ After The Voice, But I Love How Motivated He Sounds Now
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face Season 2&#039;s &quot;Last Looks.&quot;
Critics Say Natasha Lyonne Brings More ‘Ridiculous’ Fun To Poker Face Season 2, And That’s No ‘Bulls--t’
The Crooked Man in The Conjuring 2
‘I Still Have A Movie In My Head’: James Wan Explains Why The Announced Crooked Man Movie Got Scrapped
Isaac in full FEDRA uniform and helmet in The Last of Us Season 2 flashback
The Last Of Us Apparently Left A Huge Conflict Out Of Season 2, And The Creators' Reasoning Kind Of Blows My Mind
Samuel L. Jackson on the phone in Die Hard with a Vengeance
Samuel L. Jackson Remembers The Cheeky Rule He Learned About 'The A-- You Have To Kiss’ While Working On Die Hard 3, And It's A Good Note For Anyone
Luke Grimes as Kayce wearing a cowboy hat in Yellowstone. He&#039;s outside with mountains behind him.
I'm So Grateful Kayce Is Getting A Yellowstone Spinoff, Because It Can Fix One Of My Biggest Issues With The OG Show
Darth Maul in Star Wars Rebels and Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Now That Darth Maul Is Getting His Own Spinoff Show, Asajj Ventress’ Actress Explained To Me Why Her Star Wars Character Should Appear In It
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Tom Cruise stands amid a crowd of protesters.
I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool
Zenon in the cafeteria in the first movie
Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century's Director Wanted Another Actress Instead Of Kirsten Storms But I Truly Can't Picture Anyone Else
hayley atwell and tom cruise in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible Red Carpet Look Featured Two Trains Instead Of One, And I Was Surprised How Easily She Crushed Walking In It