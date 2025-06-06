There's One I Don't Understand You Scene Nick Kroll Couldn't Get Through Because Andrew Rannells Was Improvising, And I Can't Get Enough
I would have cracked up too!
Spoilers for the 2025 movie schedule entry, I Don’t Understand You, are ahead. You can see the film in theaters now.
When it comes to this year’s upcoming horror movies, the ones I gravitate toward have a healthy dose of comedy in them. So, obviously, when I learned that I Don’t Understand You starred Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells, I knew I was in for a good time. That proved to be true, as I found myself laughing a lot. It turns out the cast couldn’t get over some of these moments, too, as the directors revealed the one line Rannells improvised that Kroll couldn’t keep it together for.
When I watched I Don’t Understand You, I wrote down a quote in my notes where Andrew Rannells' Cole tells Nick Kroll’s Dom that “This can’t be a thing we start doing in LA,” right after they kill another person. I laughed so hard because it was such a casual way to address the fact that these guys’ romantic Italian getaway turned into a murder spree that they were responsible for.
Well, incredibly, that line was improvised, and Nick Kroll couldn’t stop laughing about it either, as co-director and writer Brian Crano told me:
Now, as you likely know, both Kroll and Rannells are part of the beloved show Big Mouth (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription), so they have history together. That made them both a great couple and great comedic partners in this movie.
Plus, both Kroll’s film and TV projects, as well as Rannells' work, prove they are comedy icons, and they know how to improvise. So, I can’t say I’m shocked that there was serious breaking while filming this movie over improvised dialogue.
The directors loved it too, especially this moment about not murdering people when they get back to LA, which is where Dom and Cole are from. To prove that point, co-director and writer David Joseph Craig said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As I mentioned, in I Don’t Understand You, Kroll and Rannells play a couple who wind up stranded in an Italian home, and they accidentally kill the entire family who lives there.
It’s such a great horror comedy because you are genuinely worried about these guys for the whole movie, and the tension built up in this house is terrifying. It’s also hilarious because nobody has any idea what’s going on, and the way Dom and Cole cope with what they’ve done is ridiculously hilarious.
What can I say? When you put Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells in any movie, funny things around bound to happen, and I Don’t Understand You greatly benefited from it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.