Suicide Squad Director Clarifies DCEU’s Robin Rumor

Robin's death has been referenced a handful of times in the DCEU, although it's never been explicitly explained exactly how it all went down. Aside from the costume's ominous presence in Batman v Superman, there's also a quick mention of the murder in Suicide Squad. While introducing the character Harley Quinn, the movie lists being an accomplice to Robin's death as one of her many criminal offenses. But David Ayer has since explained that this was added in by the studio against his will, and that it basically messed up the shared universe's timeline in the process.