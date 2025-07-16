I Can't Get Over Kathy Bates' Absolutely Precious Reaction To Her Matlock Emmy Nomination

In the wake of the 2025 Emmy nominations, there have been plenty of reactions to the announcement of who will be vying for sweet gold in September. That can get quite competitive, with actors graciously pitching their cases for why that nomination should become a win. It’s a part of the game, and no one would be faulted for doing so.

That being said, it is an utter delight to see Matlock star Kathy Bates’ reaction to being nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama.” Shared straight from the set of Matlock’s upcoming second season, you can see the Academy Award winner’s inspiring speech below:

Watching Bates being loved on by Matlock executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, as well as co-stars David del Rio, Leah Lewis, and Skye P. Marshall, would have been impressive enough. However, the entire crew on set for that day also got in on the fun for what looked like a surprise celebration of sorts. That is, unless our Misery icon is always greeted with flowers and cheers when she shows up on set, which would be apropos.

I wouldn't put it past her, considering stories about Kathy Bates' Matlock work ethic. This speech was another example of that concept at work, as the star handled it with perfect grace, telling everyone “ya’ll were more than enough all this time.” Part of me wants to think that was her way of saying that the talent present on 2024’s CBS ratings hit deserved some nominations themselves.

Then again, that’s a side effect of really enjoying that first season (now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and being quite shocked that there was only one nomination for the show at the 2025 Emmys. At the very least, it would have been nice to see Skye P. Marshall’s portrayal of Olympia being rewarded in the same category.

For all any of us know, the road ahead will be another leap forward for Matty Matlock’s quest for the truth, and voting bodies love a good conflict. If I may be so bold, I think the fallout from Olympia’s discovery of Matlock's real Wellbrexa culprit could be the kickstart to a storyline that puts Ms. Marshall into even more consideration for next year.

I could go on about why one nomination is definitely not enough, but I think I’ll take a page from Kathy Bates’ book and be thankful. A show like this could shape up to be an even bigger hit in its new season, especially with so many more of Matlock’s intriguing Season 2 questions still hanging in the air.

Coincidentally the 77th Annual Emmys will air on CBS, on Sunday September 14th, starting at 8 PM ET. Meanwhile, Matlock Season 2 will premiere with two episodes in the same week, on October 12th and 16th.