‘My Right Testicle’: David Corenswet Was Asked About His Superman Injuries, And Didn’t Spare Any Details

Playing Superman seems to have been a dream come true for David Corenswet, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t leave the experience with his share of injuries. Some of them one might consider a little personal, but Corenswet seems more than happy to discuss his significant testicle injuries.

Corenswet and Superman co-star (and almost Superman)Nicholas Hoult recently participated in Vanity Fair’s video series, where they hooked each other up to lie detectors and asked each other questions. Hoult had a question about the harness that David Corenswet spent significant time hooked up to, and asked what the most significant bruise he received from it was. Apparently, it was in a fairly…private place. Corenswet said,

My right testicle… It’s this wonderful, epic moment. Where I stand up and punch the glass out, and then I leap out the window and fly through the air. And on the first take of that, it’s this big, epic punch and a leap through the air, and then just–my testicle!

With the advent of CGI, it’s easy to assume that all on-screen flying is done with digital effects and there’s nothing practical at all, but that’s not the case. Hoult actually says that David Corenswet spent a “majority” of the production strapped to a harness. It sounds like bruises all over his body were fairly common.

The shot of Superman trapped in a glass box, and then punching through the glass, is seen in the Superman trailer. After that, the Man of Steel goes flying off, and apparently that included some practical effects with Corenswet in a harness. When it pulled him to fly away, that’s when something grabbed him where it should not have.

It’s only described as a bruise, so as injuries go on movie sets, this wasn’t a Tom Cruise breaking his foot situation that required the movie to stop production. That said, of all the places one can get bruised, that’s not going to be a particularly comfortable one.

Nicholas Hoult, like a lot of us, probably has more than a few follow-up questions. But he’s not sure how to ask them. I’m not sure I blame him. Hoult says…

I want to ask you more questions about your testicles, but I don’t know where to go that’s appropriate.

To be fair, David Corenswet didn’t seem to be too embarrassed to discuss his testicle injury, so Hoult probably could have asked more questions and gotten plenty of answers. As far as we know, everything is fine now. Although based on Superman’s box office success, there will probably be a lot more harness time for the actor in the future. He may want to work on a way to… protect himself.