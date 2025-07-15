I’ve Been Wondering What’s Going On With Blue Beetle’s Status In The DCU, And Someone Asked Xolo Maridueña About The Character’s Next Project
The Blue Beetle will return.
With the debut of Superman on the big screen, the new DCU under James Gunn is now in full swing. Gunn already gave us an outline of his Gods & Monsters first chapter of the DC universe, and several projects are already in some phase of production that will bring many DC heroes to life. But one that I’ve been most curious about is Blue Beetle.
Blue Beetle will be somewhat unique as the character is one of the few pieces of the previous DC big screen universe that will survive into the new one, as we know that Xolo Maridueña will reprise the role from the movie. For a long time, we didn’t know how that would work, but last month, a Blue Beetle animated series was revealed. ScreenRant recently spoke to Maridueña about bringing his character to life via animation, and the actor was quite excited, saying…
How the Blue Beetle will fit in is a big question, because we’re still figuring out how the few elements of the old franchise will become part of the new. While actors are moving forward, the stories they were in previously aren’t necessarily canon to the new DCU. This has led to strange situations where the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2 will be part of the DCU. However, not all of Peacemaker Season 1 will be.
We’ll likely need to wait until the new animated series debuts to find out just what parts of the movie are canon, if any. Either way, Xolo Maridueña is seemingly happy to be moving forward with the character, and pleased that so many others are looking forward to seeing what happens next. He continued…
It’s unclear how far along the series is, so we have no idea when we may actually see it. Hopefully, it won’t be too long, as Xolo Maridueña may not be able to contain his excitement indefinitely.
