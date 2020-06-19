Disney World Has Already Decided To Cancel A Major Parks Event Later This Year

If there's a light of hope for the future, it comes in the form, maybe fittingly, of Christmas. Walt Disney World's two major Christmas festivals, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays have not been cancelled, at least not yet. Disney says it's waiting to make a decision on those events, which means there's at least a possibility that they could still happen. If the Christmas events aren't being cancelled there is likely some real belief that things at least could be in a state good enough to have them, at least in a modified form. We'll have to wait and see.