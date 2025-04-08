Disneyland Is Adding A New Twist, And It's One Longtime Fans Of California Adventure Should Enjoy

Disneyland Resort is always changing and updating in interesting ways, looking for new ideas to draw guests into the park; some for the first time, others for their 100th time. In recent years, Disneyland has tried to find new ways to make attractions worth revisiting, like tweaking these experience so they can be a little bit different. Now it’s going to do that in a very interesting way, not with a ride, but with a nighttime spectacular.

Disneyland’s 70th anniversary launches later this spring. The event is bringing back some fan-favorite experiences, but it will also offer some brand new attractions. We'll be getting the controversial Walt Disney animatronic this summer, but before that, we'll see World Of Color Happiness, a new nighttime show of water and lights at Disney California Adventure park. Today, Disneyland revealed a great reason to see the show more than once, as each night’s shows will be slightly different.

(Image credit: Disneyland resort)

World Of Color Happiness Will Change Based On Guests' Votes

It was already announced that the characters of Inside Out 2 would be featured heavily in the new World of Color. However, today it was revealed that each day, guests visiting Disneyland Resort will be able to vote on the Disneyland app for which of four emotions, Anger, Envy, Disgust or Sadness, they want to see featured in that night’s shows.

It’s not exactly clear how the show will change, but there will be “special scenes” throughout the show that will feature the chosen character. This means that you’ll need to watch World of Color Happiness at least four times to see everything the show has to offer.

It will be interesting to see this idea play out because you can be sure that if it is popular among guests, we’ll see it again. The idea that nighttime spectaculars, fireworks shows or other attractions that would otherwise remain static could get some variability will make them more appealing to guests over the long term.

World of Color is a popular show at Disney California Adventure, and while not everybody has loved every version of the show, I’m of the opinion there has never been a bad World of Color. So I’m excited that I have that much more of a reason to watch the show every night I’m visiting the park. Then after I see all four options, I’m sure I’ll have a favorite that I will hope to see every other time I watch the show, just as I look forward to my perfect run of Star Tours each time I get on it.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Is Shaping Up Into Something Truly Special

Disneyland's 70th anniversary is looking to be quite the party. In addition to the new World of Color, we will get the return of the Paint the Night parade at Disneyland, the excellent Wonderous Journeys fireworks show, and the return of last year's Pixar Fest parade, Better Together. With the way that new info has continued to be drip-fed to fans over the last few months, we can't even be sure we've heard every announcement yet. I'm still holding out hope for a Mad T Party appearance.

Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration is set to run from May 16, 2025, until the summer of 2026. World of Color Happiness will likely take a break for the seasonal World of Color: Season of Light that traditionally takes over during the Christmas holiday season, but should run during the rest of the anniversary celebration without interruption.