Another Day, Another Big Disney Price Increase (And This One's For Fall)

Keeping track of everything new at Walt Disney World has its ups and its downs, the latter half of which almost always includes a subject we all hate to acknowledge: ticket prices. Despite analysts highlighting Disney World’s “out of control” prices , those keys to the kingdoms continue to get more expensive, as do add-on passes like those for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Well, Mouseketeers, you’d better brace yourselves, because that very seasonal staple is about to trick-or-treat for more of your hard earned ticket money. Per Disney Parks’ event portal, passes to the annual event will roughly run you $119 - $209 a person between August 15th and October 29th. But if you really want to get (not-so) scary, you can shell out $229 per person for the October 30th session.

I’m kind of glad Halloween night is already sold out, because I’m afraid to see what the Mouse Tax would have looked like on All Hallow’s Eve - and keep in mind, these are all prices from tickets meant for the 10+ age group. However, there is a silver lining to be had that’s more treat than trick, and I'm not talking about Minnie Mouse's Sanderson Sisters cosplay.

According to archival data from BlogMickey , tickets ranged from $119 to $199 throughout the entire festival during last year’s incarnation. So the lower end of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween passes are still in that range, with the higher prices only kicking in from October 17th until the end of the month. Those wanting to avoid this corridor of financial pain will just have to go on the nights that take place before that enchanted date on the calendar.

So what are the pros of adding this hard ticket to your Disney vacation package? Well, you get to be in the parks between 7 p.m. and midnight in a limited ticketed event. Also, there are trick-or-treat trails, a special fireworks show and, of course, Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade.

The cons, naturally, are that you’re going to be spending that money in addition to your park tickets, much like other special events, such as Disneyland After Dark . Also, if this is a family trip with younglings in tow, the late hours may not agree with their sleep schedule - even if this is a vacation. Then again, maybe your kids are dreaming of being in the Magic Kingdom until midnight, grabbing candy and potentially meeting Judge Doom (if Walt Disney World has decided to let him come out to play).

Oh no… I think my credit card and my wife just wailed in pain, because I’m starting to come around to this idea. Does it suck that Disney Parks ticket prices continue to rise? Any fan of this special brand of magic would say, “Yes, why would you even ask that question?”

But is the extra planning, spending and hustle worth it? We’ll have to wait and see, as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 doesn’t kick off until August 15th. If you miss out, don't worry! Disney World's Jollywood Nights won't be far behind to get your bank account in the holiday spirit!