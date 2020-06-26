The Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies, Ranked

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime unveiled 7500, a taunt, gripping, suspenseful one-location thriller which features an investing lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Following his titular turn in Oliver Stone's underwhelming 2016 biopic, Snowden, 7500 marks the surprise and welcomed return of this bright young actor to moviemaking.

Though he had some voice-only cameos in Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has largely been absent from the screen in recent years, which is a shame because the talented former Angels in the Outfield child star has remained a consistently dependable movie star throughout the years. From studios comedies to indie dramas to thrilling action blockbusters, Levitt has worked in various movie modes and proven himself time-and-time again. With that, let's take a look back at some of the best Joseph Gordon-Levitt movies thus far.