The Magic School Bus Is Getting A Live-Action Movie With An A-List Star

Cut to 2017, Netflix premiered The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which was a sequel to the original animated series rather than a reboot. In this incarnation, it’s the Kate McKinnon-voiced Fiona Frizzle, Valerie’s younger sister, who used that wonderful school bus to take students on educational field trips, although Lilly Tomlin did reprise Valerie for a handful of episodes. The Magic School Bus Rides Again didn’t last quite as long as its predecessor, concluding in April 2018 with its second season.