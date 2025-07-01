That Time Emma Watson's Dad Reached Out With A Warning For The New Harry Potter TV Series Actors: 'You Have To Be Scared'

The Harry Potter movies turned three young, unknown actors into global movie stars. There’s a pretty solid chance that the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will be available with an HBO Max subscription, will do the same thing for the three unknowns cast in its lead roles. The father of Emma Watson certainly understands this better than most, as his daughter’s success also changed his life, so he has some advice for the parents of the new stars.

Speaking with Times Radio (via The Independent), Chris Watson gave his support to the parents of the young stars who were chosen to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione. While the newfound celebrity will surely be difficult for Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, it will also be something for their parents to navigate, which Watson admitted could be “scary” for all involved. He revealed…

As a parent, you have to be scared. This can be a very difficult thing for a parent and child to handle, or not.

The lives of these three actors are about to change in a big way, and that means the lives of the entire families are going to change as well. As exciting as it is, it’s not hard to see why it’s also scary. All three of the actors who starred in the films have spoken about how the fame surrounding Harry Potter changed them, and how it hasn’t always been for the best. Daniel Radcliffe admitted to using alcohol to cope.

Chris Watson, however, may have one of the best solutions to helping to deal with the celebrity of the whole thing. It seems he doesn’t really watch the films; it’s unclear if he’s ever seen them. Apparently Emma Watson’s parents have never made the movies a big deal themselves, which may have helped Watson not get too overwhelmed by it all growing up. He continued…

It certainly helped that I don’t actually watch movies. It’s not a big thing in the house, and so it was easier for us to keep her feet on the ground.

At this point, it feels like Emma Watson’s dad may be the only person on the planet who doesn’t watch the Harry Potter movies. The franchise is still incredibly popular, which is exactly why we’re getting this reboot of it all in the first place. A year from now, we can expect to see the faces of these three actors pretty much everywhere. One hopes that they, and their families, are ready for it all.

History has no shortage of child actors who had a hard time transitioning into adulthood, with or without the same stardom. All three of the original Harry Potter stars were able to do it, so listening to whatever advice is available probably isn’t a terrible thing for the new stars and their parents to do.